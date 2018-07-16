SteubySTL inspires faith in record-breaking gathering
At moments, the concrete arena shook with cheers and stomping feet. At others, the crowd of thousands fell utterly and prayerfully silent.
Such was the atmosphere at the first weekend of Steubenville STL Mid-America conferences July 13-15 in Springfield, Mo. last week. A record 4,803, plus a staff of 161, attended the three-day event, which included talks, music and adoration in a schedule that at times more closely mirrored a retreat than conference.
"The experience of praying and worshiping with literally thousands of other Catholics who actually care about their faith in a world that tells you that they don't exist is incredible," said fifth-year attendee Andrew Leingang from Queen of All Saints Parish in south St. Louis County. "It really showed me what it means to be joyful," he reflected as cries of "olé" echoed outside the arena.
The conference began Friday night as crowds pressed against the gate before the first session, held in the JQH Arena at Missouri State University.
"We wanna see Jesus!" someone at the front shouted.
The archdiocesan Office of Youth Ministry (OYM) organizes two Steubenville STL Mid-America conferences, affectionately known as SteubySTL, annually in July. Steubenville gatherings are held throughout the country every summer and this year focus on the theme "Revealed."
"The conferences present an opportunity of encounter where a teenager can encounter Christ and His Church in a way that they might not see at their home parish week-to-week," said Amy Eschelbach, associate director of the archdiocesan Office of Youth Ministry, who oversaw much of the preparation.
Auxiliary Bishop Mark Rivituso began the weekend Friday evening as he blessed the crowd, praying to "open ourselves to the revelation of God in all of our lives." Musician Jimmy Mitchell of Nashville, Tenn., delivered the Friday night keynote before adoration.
Worship leader Kyle Huelsing, music director at at St. Joseph Parish in Cottleville and St. Clement of Rome Parish, led the crowd in preparation for Eucharistic adoration. Where earlier his band's praise and worship music was exuberant and loud, they now transitioned to a contemplative tone. The stands groaned as the crowd knelt and Bishop Rivituso entered with the Blessed Sacrament under spotlight.
"It's just a beautiful thing that everyone can calm like that," said Abigail Rose of Assumption Parish.
After benediction, groups scattered across campus for discussion. The event re-commenced the next morning with Mass celebrated by Archbishop Peter Wells, papal nuncio to South Africa.
A native of Guthrie, Okla., Archbishop Wells attended at his family's insistence. His niece Tori Wells had attended SteubySTL previously, after which the archbishop said she asked him, "Do you think you can come and be with us next time?" Third time's a charm, as this is Tori's third year.
Tori Wells came back because "it's fun seeing so many people that are Catholic as well, because there's not a lot of Catholics in the area (where) we live" in Oklahoma, she said. Her sister Lydia saw participants as "in the same boat, connecting with God."
Mass set the tone for a day of breakout sessions on relationships, discernment, and masculinity and femininity. Confession and adoration were available throughout the day. The Office of Youth Ministry counted around 2,400 confessions heard by Sunday morning.
Crowds re-convened inside the arena after dinner, welcomed by the band's worship tunes.
Rachel Leininger, chastity educator for the REAP Team, gave the Saturday keynote address "The Cross Revealed." Leininger related her experience of suffering after a miscarriage, exhorting the crowd to not lose faith in difficulty.
"The central tenet of our faith is that the worst thing happened to the best person," Leininger said. "It's not wasted: not one second of my suffering, not one second of His, not one second of yours."
Leininger's talk led into the conference's climactic adoration during which Father Dave Pivonka, TOR, walked the sacrament through the stands. Led by seminarians bearing candles and incense, the procession lasted an hour as Father Pivonka blessed each section. Hands reached towards the host and light from the spotlights gleamed off the monstrance, flashing gold across the arena.
"It's just so peaceful," Gus Heithaus of Sacred Heart Parish in Florissant said about adoration.
Returning the sacrament to the altar on the main stage, Father Pivonka led the crowd into silent prayer before benediction. The night proceeded with more small groups, confession and adoration.
The next morning author and chastity speaker Jason Evert gave the closing keynote talk, urging participants to develop regular habits of prayer. He gave advice on growing a prayer life, highlighting contemplation and reception of the sacraments.
"The key is consistency," he said.
Speakers from throughout the weekend then led the crowd in prayer before Mass to "prepare for the greatest event on earth," as host Brian Kissinger said. The stage lights tinted red as the prayer team invoked the Holy Spirit's aid.
Archbishop Wells celebrated the closing Mass. Dismissing the crowds, he in his position as apostolic nuncio bestowed a papal blessing as attendees prepared to head back to their homes and into the world.
Steubenville STL Mid-America continues this weekend, July 20-22, with the Week 2 session.
- News »
- Virtual Vestibule »
- Living Our Faith
- Church Teaching »
- Opinion »
- Event/Job posts »
- Catholic St. Louis
- Education »