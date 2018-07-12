Academic programs reap benefits of Beyond Sunday campaign
Submitted on July 12, 2018
By Dave Luecking | daveluecking@archstl.org | twitter: @legacyCatholic
The Roman Catholic Foundation of Eastern Missouri has distributed $751,403 in school grants for the 2018-19 academic year. The grants will fund 14 projects — 11 for Academic Capacity Enhancement plus three for Transformational Innovation — at 37 schools and three Parish Schools of Religion. Of the 14 grants, nine are for one school apiece, including two encompassing the Parish School of Religion. The five other grants involve multiple schools — 30 in all.
To date, the Roman Catholic Foundation has awarded nearly $1.8 million in grants to schools and PSR programs, and to the archdiocesan Office of Catholic Education and Formation.
The grants are the result of the Beyond Sunday campaign, which raised $109 million in pledges.
