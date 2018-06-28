Archdiocesan news briefs
Top Workplaces
St. Louis University High School was honored for the sixth consecutive year in the St. Louis Post-Dispatch's annual list of Top Workplaces in St. Louis, with three other Catholic non-profits receiving honors for the fourth consecutive year. SLUH ranked 10th among mid-size businesses (150-499 employees). Also in the mid-size range, Marygrove ranked 30th and the Archdiocese of St. Louis was 50th. Among large businesses of at least 1,000 employees, SSM Health Rehabilitation Network placed 11th.
UPCOMING EVENTS
Being human
The opening reception for the "I AM A HUMAN BEING!" art exhibit will be 4-6 p.m. Saturday, July 7 at Good Shepherd Arts Center in Ferguson. The show, which runs July 7 through Friday, July 27, explores in paintings, drawings and three dimensional works various aspects of what being human means to the artists: the experience of bodiliness, the expressiveness of the human face, and the fundamental dignity of each human being. The artists are: Sister Corlita Bonnarens, RSM; Henry Chaney; Gary Lang; Sister Glynis Mary McManamon, RGS; Philip Perschbacher; and Chelsie Wilson. The arts center is at 252 S. Florissant Road in Ferguson. The arts center hours are: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday; 2-8 p.m. Friday; 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday; and by appointment Tuesday. It's closed Sunday and Monday. For information, visit www.goodshepherdarts.org or email info@goodshepherdarts.org.
Retreat for young adults
The White House Retreat Center in Oakville will host the AMDG Young Adult Retreat from July 6-8. The two-night co-ed retreat will include six talks, silent prayer and spiritual direction. The weekend is designed for those aged 21-35. The price was recently reduced to $75 per participant due to a donation to the retreat center. To register, call (314) 416-6400, Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m-4:30 p.m.
The Summer of Love
The Theology on Tap Summer Six Pack, "The Summer of Love," continues at 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 10 at Kirkwood Station Brewing Co. The Theology on Tap sessions focus on how the Church communicates the Gospel of Love. Additional sessions will be July 24 and Aug. 14. For more information, email stlya@archstl.org or call (314) 792-7008.
'Guys and Dolls'
The Catholic Youth Apostolate's Father William Scheid Players will perform the musical comedy "Guys and Dolls" at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, July 20 and 21, and 2 p.m. Sunday, July 22, at Incarnate Word Academy, 2788 Normandy Drive in Normandy. The group's 39th season will feature several priests from the Archdiocese of St. Louis: Msgr. John Borcic, Father Terry Borgerding, Father John Brennell, Msgr. Norb Ernst and Father Bill Wigand. They'll be joined by children, teens and adult performers from the archdiocese. Tickets are $12 in advance for reserve seating, $15 at the door. For more information or to access a ticket order form, visit www.stlouisreview.com/jFy or contact Ann Madden at (314) 605-7521 or annmaddenstl1@gmail.com.
Spiritual healing
Archbishop Robert J. Carlson will preside at the Prayer Service for Spiritual Healing at 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 24, at Sacred Heart Church, 17 Ann Avenue in Valley Park. Victims/survivors of physical, sexual, emotional or verbal abuse by anyone — clergy, family, friends, co-workers or strangers — are invited to attend the prayer service. In addition, family members and friends of survivors are encouraged to participate, as well as those who are involved in helping people who have been abused, those who work to prevent abuse, and those who want to pray for healing and reconciliation as well as the prevention of abuse. The Office of Child and Youth Protection in collaboration with the Safe Environment Program, and the Office of Sacred Worship are organizing and sponsoring the prayer service. For more information, contact Carol Brescia at carolbrescia@archstl.org or (314) 378-3627.
Matt Maher in concert
Catholic musician Matt Maher, along with special guest PJ Anderson, will perform a concert at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 10, at Assumption Church in O'Fallon. The concert is part of the parish's beONE Concert Series, and sponsored by First State Bank. Cost is $30 for general admission, and $100 for VIP tickets, which includes front-section seating and a dinner reception with Maher. Discounts are available for members of youth ministry, seniors and groups of 15 or more. Tickets are available at www.universe.com/mattmaher, or call the parish at (636) 240-3721, ext. 240.
Sleep Out Saturday
Sts. Joachim and Ann Care Service is looking for participants and sponsors for an event that simulates homelessness in St. Charles County. In St. Charles, Lincoln and Warren counties, 7.5 percent of the population is living in poverty. Sleep Out Saturday will be held from 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 10, to 7:30 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 11, on the campus at Sts. Joachim and Ann Care Service, 4116 McClay Road in St. Charles. The cost to participate is $30 a person (participants must be at least age 13), though participants are encouraged to start a fundraising campaign leading up to the event. For more information, contact Hannah Rae Lumley at (636) 441-1302, ext. 263 or hlumley@jacares.org.
- News »
- Virtual Vestibule »
- Living Our Faith
- Church Teaching »
- Opinion »
- Event/Job posts »
- Catholic St. Louis
- Education »