Nation and world briefs
U.S.
New York court again rules Abp. Sheen's remains may be moved to Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. — The Diocese of Peoria has reacted with "great joy" to a New York court ruling in favor of Joan Sheen Cunningham's petition to have the remains of her uncle, Archbishop Fulton J. Sheen, moved from New York City to Peoria. "It is the hope that this process will begin immediately," a diocesan news release stated June 8 following the ruling by Manhattan Supreme Court Justice Arlene Bluth. The ruling again clears the way for the remains of the famed orator and media pioneer to be removed from St. Patrick's Cathedral in New York and transferred to St. Mary's Cathedral in Peoria, the archbishop's home diocese. Officials in the Archdiocese of New York said June 11 they "will review this decision carefully with our attorneys and determine what next steps might be taken." They have said they were adhering to his wishes in his will and as expressed by his niece that he be buried in New York.
Religious freedom in U.S., around world focus of June 22-29 observance
WASHINGTON — The U.S. Catholic Church's 2018 religious freedom observance begins June 22, the feast of two English martyrs who fought religious persecution — St. John Fisher and St. Thomas More — and ends June 29, the feast of two apostles martyred in Rome — Sts. Peter and Paul. "Serving Others in God's Love" is the theme of the 2018 Religious Freedom Week. U.S. Catholics are encouraged to pray and take action act in support of religious liberty at home and abroad. Two USCCB websites, www.usccb.org/ReligiousFreedomWeek and www.usccb.org/freedom, have resources about the week and current and ongoing threats to religious liberty. For social media the hashtag is #ReligiousFreedomWeek.
Ohio bishop: Immigration system adds to suffering
WASHINGTON — The bishop of Cleveland said a recent immigration raid at an Ohio gardening and landscape company "makes clear that our current immigration system contributes to the human suffering of migrants and the separation of families." In a statement June 6 from the Diocese of Cleveland, Bishop Nelson J. Perez wrote he felt "a great sadness" for the families affected by the raid and whose lives have been disrupted. According to news reports, about 200 agents from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, known as ICE, surrounded two locations of Corso's Flower and Garden Center and arrested more than 100 workers in north-central Ohio June 5.
Pope appoints bishop for Salina, auxiliary bishops for two other dioceses
WASHINGTON — Pope Francis has appointed a bishop for Salina, Kan., an auxiliary bishop for the Archdiocese of Washington, an auxiliary bishop for the Diocese of Rockville Centre, N.Y. The new bishop for Salina, Bishop-designate Gerald L. Vincke, is a pastor in the Diocese of Lansing, Mich. The new Washington auxiliary, Bishop-designate Michael W. Fisher, 60, has served the archdiocese as episcopal vicar for clergy and secretary for ministerial leadership since 2006. The new Rockville Centre auxiliary, Bishop-designate Richard G. Henning, 53, is rector of Immaculate Conception Seminary in Huntington, N.Y.
WORLD
Philippine priest killed while preparing for Mass
MANILA, Philippines — Father Richmond Villaflor Nilo of Cabanatuan Diocese was gunned down inside a chapel in Zaragoza June 10 as he was about to celebrate Mass, reported ucanews.com. Police said the priest was shot while he was putting on his alb. At least three shots were fired through the chapel's window. Father Nilo became the fourth Catholic priest to be shot in the Philippines in the past six months and the second within a week, ucanews.com reported. Father Nilo was parish priest of St. Vincent Ferrer Parish in Zaragoza and financial administrator of the diocese at the time of his death.
Australian law mandates reporting admissions of abuse made in confessional
SYDNEY — Laws requiring Catholic priests to break the seal of confession in some cases passed the Australian Capital Territory's Legislative Assembly in Canberra June 7. The Ombudsman Amendment Bill 2018 expanded the Reportable Conduct Scheme governing allegations of child abuse and misconduct to include religious organizations. The legislation passed without amendment. The Archdiocese of Canberra and Goulburn has nine months to negotiate with the government on how it will work before the start of reportable conduct requirements. Writing in The Canberra Times June 7, Archbishop Christopher Prowse of Canberra and Goulburn said he supported the revised scheme, but would not support a requirement to break the seal of confession.
Spain receives rescue boat after Italy, Malta refuse
ROME — Spain has announced it will let a ship holding 629 migrants and refugees, who were rescued from the Mediterranean, dock on its shores, after Italy and Malta refused to accept the vessel. Doctors Without Borders operating on the Mediterranean Sea tweeted June 11 that among those on board were seven pregnant women, 15 people with serious chemical burns, several suffering from near drowning and hypothermia, and 123 unaccompanied minors. The ship Aquarius had been on standby since June 10, waiting for permission to dock at a nearby port of safety. The Aquarius had rescued hundreds of people June 10 from unsafe rubber boats — one of which collapsed during the night. The ship also took in another 400 people rescued by Italian vessels. Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez announced later June 11 that his country would grant the Aquarius permission to dock for "humanitarian reasons."
— Catholic News Service
