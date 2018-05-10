Archdiocesan news briefs
National Merit scholars
Four students from Catholic high schools in the archdiocese were among 47 students from Missouri students to win National Merit $2500 Scholarships. John P. Burke and Kurt M. Schumacher (St. Louis University High), Christine S. Kim (Visitation Academy) and Sohan A. Kancherla (St. Louis Priory School) were among 2,500 winners nationwide in the second batch of winners in National Merit Scholarship Program. On April 18, more than 1,000 recipients of corporate-sponsored Merit Scholarship awards were named, including four from Catholic schools in the archdiocese. Winners also will be named in June and July. By the conclusion of competition this year, about 7,500 academic champions will have won National Merit Scholarships worth more than $31 million.
Upcoming events
Dinner on the Track
Nazareth Living Center will host Dinner on the Track on Wednesday, May 16 at Busch Stadium. The dinner event will be on field between the two dugouts from 5:30-9:30 p.m. Fredbird will greet guests and Cory Stark from KMOV-TV will be the guest celebrity. Guests are encouraged to wear casual baseball game attire. Nazareth offers all levels of senior living from independent apartments, assisted living, rehabilitation and skilled nursing care. For tickets or more information, visit www.nazarethlivingcenter.com or contact David Franta at (314) 649-4662 or david.franta@bhshealth.org.
Be MORE, #BeASister
Registration is open for the "MORE Weekend" — the Sisters of St. Joseph of Carondelet's vocations discernment retreat for women interested in religious life Friday, June 8, to Sunday, June 10, at the sisters' provincial motherhouse in south St. Louis. The"MORE Weekend" will consist of each element of the acronym: Ministry, at Marian Middle School and an organic garden; the core value of the sisters, being One with God and neighbor; Reflection and prayer, focusing on discernment and the call to unifying love; and Engagement with the sisters in community, meals and celebration. For more information, contact vocation@csjlife.org or visit www.stlouisreview.com/jvt.
Theology on Tap Summer Series
Young adults from across the archdiocese are invited to attend the Theology on Tap Summer Six Pack – six nights of engaging talks, drink specials, and great community on May 22, June 12, June 26, July 10, July 24, and Aug. 14. All talks will be held at 7 p.m. at Kirkwood Station Brewing Co. This year's theme is called "The Summer of Love" with each talk focusing on the different ways the Church communicates the Gospel of Love. Email stlya@archstl.org or call (314) 792-7008 with questions or for more information.
Family retreat and vacation
Registration is open for the annual Missouri Holy Family Fest to be held Thursday, Aug. 9 to Sunday, Aug. 12, at Eagle Hurst Ranch near Steelville. Sponsored by the Apostolate For Family Consecration, the fest features daily Masses, confessions, Rosaries, Chaplets of Divine Mercy and adoration. Father James Wasser, Missionaries of the Holy Family, will be the camp priest. The ranch features horseback riding, pony rides, fishing, tennis and more. For information, visit www.eaglehurstranch.com/ family-fest-weekend. To register, call (636) 931-3503, (314) 638-3382 or (314) 420-7917.
