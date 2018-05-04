Archdiocesan news briefs
New Cardinal Ritter CEO
Cardinal Ritter Senior Services, a federated agency of Catholic Charities of St. Louis, announced the appointment of Chris Baechle as chief executive officer. He will assume responsibilities on May 1, succeeding Sister Suzanne Wesley, CSJ, who retired Dec. 31. Baechle most recently served as chief executive officer at St. Luke's Rehabilitation Hospital/Kindred Healthcare in Chesterfield. He has been a licensed nursing home administrator, regional director of operations for hospital-based acute rehabilitation and director of clinical services for a rehabilitation organization. Baechle earned a bachelor's degree in physical therapy from Maryville University, a master's degree in physical therapy from Washington University and a master's degree in business administration from Webster University. He is a parishioner at Most Sacred Heart in Eureka and a member of the Knights of Columbus.
Catholic school students receive honors
Jennifer Juan-Berrum of St. Cecilia School and Camryn Hobbs of Valle Catholic Grade School were among 11 area students receiving "Do the Right Thing" awards in a ceremony April 25 at the Shrine of Our Lady of the Snows in Belleville. A first-grader, Juan-Berrum was honored for going above-and-beyond in welcoming and translating for a new classmate, who didn't speak English. Meanwhile, Hobbs, a fifth-grader, was honored for coming to the aid of a student being teased on a bus ride. Do the Right Thing of Greater St. Louis, Inc., a non-profit, works with law enforcement, schools, media and businesses to recognize positive social behaviors of area school-aged youth.
'Most beautiful'
The online travel service TripAdvisor recently included the Cathedral Basilica of St. Louis in its list of "America's 20 Most Beautiful Churches, Cathedrals & Basilicas Worth Visiting." Cited is the "stunning mosaic artwork" of the cathedral basilica. A photo of the cathedral basilica is highlighted in the listing at www.stlouisreview.com/j7a.
Upcoming events
Religious, clergy art
The annual art exhibition of women religious and priests from the Archdiocese of St. Louis will run from Sunday, May 6, to Saturday, May 26, at Good Shepherd Arts Center in Ferguson. The show, "Flow: Like Spring Rains the Water the Earth," will begin with an opening reception 2-5 p.m. Sunday, May 6. The featured artists will be: Sisters Corlita Bonnarens, RSM; Anitawa Fearday, ASC; Victoria Incrivaglia, RSM; Mary Beth Kemper, CPPS; Anita Kristofco, RGS; Maria Liebeck, DC; Glynis Mary McManamon, RGS; Ann Francis Monedero, OSF; Gabriella Rogenski, CDP; Elizabeth Slenker, OP; Janet Smith, ASC; Joan Warner, DC; and Father Thomas Wyrsch. The arts center hours are: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday; 2-8 p.m. Friday; 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday; and by appointment Tuesday. It's closed Sunday and Monday. For more information, call (314) 522-1155, email info@goodshepherdarts.org or visit www.goodshepherdarts.org.
Faith, community leadership
Information sessions for the upcoming Contemplative Leaders in Action (CLA) at St. Louis University will be held Thursday, May 10, Wednesday, May 23, and Thursday, June 14, at Boileau Hall on SLU's campus. The sessions start at 6:30 p.m. A two-year program, which meets once per month September through June, CLA is designed for young adult professionals in their 20s and 30s committed to becoming leaders in their fields and finding God in all things. They'll learn Ignatian spirituality and leadership skills and join like-minded peers who previously participated in CLA. The program costs $525 per year, with scholarships available. (The info sessions are free.) The application deadline is Thursday, May 31. For more information, contact Tom Auffenberg attauffenberg@contemplativeleaders.org
WINE for women
"Why the Church Needs WINE: Women in the New Evangelization" will take place 6:30-8:30 p.m. Friday, May 11, at Immaculate Conception Church, 7701 Highway N in Dardenne Prairie. Kelly Wahlquist, founder of WINE (Women in the New Evangelization), will discuss why women are pivotal to the new evangelization. Cost is $20 per person. For more information or to register, call (636) 561-6611, ext. 509, or email patricia.herbst@ICDparish.org.
Square dance
An Old Time Square Dance will be held at 6 p.m. Saturday, May 12, in the lower level of St. Francis Xavier (College) Church, 3638 Lindell Blvd. on the St. Louis University campus, with appetizers and desert available. A $5 suggested donation will benefit L'Arche communities in the developing world. Free parking is available in the Laclede garage. For information, call (314) 405-8025.
Naming and Commendation Mass
A Mass including the Rite of Naming and Commendation for an Infant Who Has Died Before Birth will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 12, at St. Simon Church, 11011 Mueller Road in Green Park. The special rite memorializes children who have died before birth, including miscarriage, stillbirth, abortion or accident. For more information, call Robin Kraatz at (314) 892-0294.
Paulines give thanks
The Daughters of St. Paul will host their annual Customer Appreciation Day from 11 a.m to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 12 at Pauline Books and Media. Free hamburgers, hot dogs, pulled pork sandwiches, chips and soda will be prepared and served by the Knights of Columbus Council 12323 in appreciation for the support of the sisters many loyal patrons. Raffle and door prizes will be available. For more information, call (314) 965-3512.
Family retreat and vacation
Registration is open for the annual Missouri Holy Family Fest to be held Thursday, Aug. 9 to Sunday, Aug. 12, at Eagle Hurst Ranch near Steelville. Sponsored by the Apostolate For Family Consecration, the fest features daily Masses, confessions, Rosaries, Chaplets of Divine Mercy and adoration. Father James Wasser, Missionaries of the Holy Family, will be the camp priest. The ranch features horseback riding, pony rides, fishing, tennis and more. For information, visit www.eaglehurstranch.com/ family-fest-weekend. To register, call (636) 931-3503, (314) 638-3382 or (314) 420-7917.
- News »
- Virtual Vestibule »
- Living Our Faith
- Church Teaching »
- Opinion »
- Event/Job posts »
- Catholic St. Louis
- Education »