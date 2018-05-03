Even with new name, Saint Louis Counseling retains mission
Saint Louis Counseling is the new name of Catholic Family Services, chosen to better describe its services and honor the city's namesake.
The change was announced at a Mental Health Awareness Month kick-off event May 1 at Laumeier Sculpture Park in Sunset Hills.
"The new name maintains our Catholic identity while better reflecting what the agency has been doing for more than 60 years, supporting healing and improved mental health for families and children of all backgrounds through professional counseling and psychiatric services," said Tom Duff, executive director. "St. Louis, King of France was a mediator. He helped the needy by opening his doors, and he believed in seeking out right and just individuals to bear his thoughts and problems. These are all core components of counseling."
The mission of Saint Louis Counseling is to improve the quality of life and well-being of the residents of the community. Guided by the teachings of Jesus Christ, it supports healing and improved mental health for individuals, families and children of all backgrounds through professional counseling and psychiatric services.
Tom Lally, a board member of Saint Louis Counseling, said the Catholic Charities agency follows Jesus' example to care for the sick. Families, schools and workplaces are affected in some way by mental illness, he added. "This is a vital mission," he said.
Auxiliary Bishop Mark S. Rivituso also was present at the unveiling of the new name, logo and website. The name doesn't change the Church's outreach to people who need help, he said. "We are committed to reaching out to those who are in need, those who are suffering, those who are hurting, those who are struggling, those who are in need of healing," he said.
The agency counsels clients on all types of mental health issues, including anxiety, depression, grief/loss issues, marital/relationship problems, addictions, stress arising from abuse or neglect, eating disorders, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), autism spectrum disorders and more.
Saint Louis Counseling has eight locations. The new website is www.SaintLouisCounseling.org.
