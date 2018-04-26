Archdiocesan news briefs
Catholic schools students earn National Merit honors
The National Merit Scholarship Corporation has named four area Catholic high school students as winners of corporate-sponsored National Merit Scholarships. Joseph E. Shymanski and Robert J. Frei of St. Louis Priory School and Andrew J. Leingang and Matthew R. Dorsey of St. Louis University High were among 19 St. Louis-area students and about 1,000 students nationwide to be honored.
Coach of the Year
The St. Louis Soccer Hall of Fame announced that St. John Vianney High School and Nerinx Hall High School coach Brian Haddock will receive the Jimmy Dunn Memorial High School Coach of the Year award. Haddock guided the Golden Griffins to a runner-up finish in the Missouri Class 4 tournament in the fall in his second season as Vianney's head coach. St. Louis Soccer Hall of Fame President Jim Leeker said of Haddock, "Whether or not they win or they lose, his demeanor is beyond reproach. He just keeps a calm head and keeps (his teams) in line and everything is for a purpose." The first recipient of the award, back in 1988, was former Vianney coach Mike Villa. Last year's recipient was Buzz Demling of Barat Academy.
In Memoriam
A memorial Mass was to be celebrated April 27 at St. Rose Philippine Duchesne Church in Florissant for Sue Eckhoff, a volunteer known as "The Craft Lady" at the Room at the Inn, a temporary emergency shelter for women and families in St. Louis County. She visited the program regularly to teach clients crafts. Eckhoff died April 16. She and her husband, Michael, had five children within 10 years, but she always managed to volunteer. She was active at her church and her children's school and taught religion to children and to adults with special needs. With neighborhood youngsters, she started a youth group in Pagedale. Later, after moving to Milwaukee, she volunteered as a seamstress in the city jail and taught crochet at a women's prison. Moving back to St. Louis, she worked with the Criminal Justice Ministry, teaching sewing at a medium-security facility, volunteering at Kairos retreats and collecting backpacks for recently released inmates. She also was involved in hospice work, in the Legion of Mary and as a pen pal to prisoners. She visited a nursing home regularly.
Upcoming events
#SpringatLaSalle
The La Salle Retreat Center in Glencoe is hosting a photography contest — #SpringatLaSalle — through Wednesday, May 9, at their sprawling property on Missouri Highway 109, just north of Eureka. The contest focuses on "the natural beauty of our grounds and grottoes during the springtime," with the photos taken through May 9. Every photo submitted will be displayed noon-8 p.m. Tuesday, May 15 at La Salle. Attendees will choose first, second and third place. Winning photos will be used by La Salle for marketing purposes, and cash prizes also will be awarded. For contest guidelines and more information, visit www.stlouisreview.com/jvj.
Presentation and book signing
Author Sister Mary Lea Hill, FSP, will give a presentation about her newest title, "The Church Rocks," on Tuesday, May 1 at 7 p.m. at Pauline Books and Media in Crestwood. Sister Lea writes about Church history in an engaging and vibrant way for kids, parents and teachers alike. She'll also be available to sign the book. For information, call (314) 965-3512.
Evening of Trust
An "Evening of Trust — Taizé in St. Louis" will be hosted by the archdiocesan Office of Ecumenical and Interreligious Affair and Young Adult Ministry from 7-9 p.m. Thursday, May 3, at St. Francis Xavier (College Church) Parish, lower level ballroom, 3628 Lindell Blvd. The evening of prayer and discussion on healing divisions in the community is a follow-up to the St. Louis Pilgrimage of Trust in May 2017.
Guardians of Our Youth
Sisters Ester Hogan and Ruth Kertz, CPPS, representing the St. Charles Outreach Coalition Against Human Trafficking, will host a discussion on human trafficking from 9-10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 5, at All Saints Church, 7 McMenamy Road in St. Peters. The event will inform parents/guardians on how to recognize suspected instances of human trafficking and how to report them to the appropriate authorities. The event is part of the Guardians of Our Youth series, hosted by All Saints and Immaculate Conception Parish in Dardenne Prairie. For more information email guardiansofyouthSTP@gmail.com or call (636) 397-1440.
Charlie King in concert
Folk musician Charlie King will perform a concert at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 5, at Marianist Retreat and Conference Center in Eureka. King is described as a musical storyteller and political satirist. His latest CD, "Life & Love, Tears & Laughter," was released in 2017. His music has been recorded and sung by other artists, including Pete Seeger. King also will lead a retreat that weekend, which includes the concert. Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 at the door. The event is sponsored by the retreat center and Social Justice 4 All. To purchase tickets, call Bernie Sammons (314) 853-6391 or the Marianist Retreat Center (636) 938-5390, or visit www.mretreat.org.
Pro-life dinner
Author and TV and radio host Deacon Harold Burke-Sivers of Portland, Ore., will be the keynote speaker at Vitae Foundation's annual St. Louis Pro-Life Event at 7 p.m. Saturday, May 5, at The Chase Park Plaza Hotel. Burke-Sivers also is president and CEO of The Saint Joseph Center. Meteorologist Mike Roberts will emcee the dinner. Registration is $100 per person ($50 tax-deductible) and can be made by calling (573) 634-4316 or visiting www.VitaeFoundation.org/events. The event raises funds to promote a culture of life and to help educate women facing unplanned pregnancies about resources to assist them in making an informed decision.
Women's reflection
The Daughters of St. Paul will host local author, speaker and radio host Deby Schlapprizzi for a Women's Morning of Reflection on Saturday, May 5 at Pauline Books & Media in Crestwood. The reflection starts with Mass at 9:30, followed by coffee and sweet rolls. Schlapprizzi's talk will be at 10:30, after which she'll be available to sign her book, "Splendor of You." For registration, call (314) 965-3512.
Ste. Genevieve celebration
Ste. Genevieve Parish in its namesake town will host "Celebrate Ste. Geneviève: Embracing a Shared Heritage," which begins at 3 p.m. Sunday, May 6. The "procession and blessing in the Catholic tradition" commences with a ceremony at the town's Centre For French Colonial Life and features a procession to Bolduc House Museum, Felix Vallé House State Historic Site and Ste. Genevieve Church, with a reception to follow at DuBourg Centre. For information, call (573) 883-3105 or email info@frenchcoloniallife.org.
World Apostolate of Fatima
The St. Louis Division of the World Apostolate of Fatima will host its annual Rosary March at Our Lady of Sorrows Church, 5020 Rhodes in south St. Louis, at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 6. After three Rosaries are prayed, the program will close with Benediction. The intention of the Rosary procession is for the greater good of America through the intercession of Our Blessed Mother.
The apostolate also will hold its annual Novena in honor of Our Lady of Fatima at St. George Church, 4980 Heege Road in Affton May 5-13. The Rosary will be recited each evening at 7 p.m., followed by Mass.
Family retreat and vacation
Registration is open for the annual Missouri Holy Family Fest to be held Thursday, Aug. 9 to Sunday, Aug. 12, at Eagle Hurst Ranch near Steelville. Sponsored by the Apostolate For Family Consecration, the fest features daily Masses, confessions, Rosaries, Chaplets of Divine Mercy and adoration. Father James Wasser, Missionaries of the Holy Family, will be the camp priest. The ranch features horseback riding, pony rides, fishing, tennis and more. For information, visit www.eaglehurstranch.com/family-fest-weekend. To register, call (636) 931-3503, (314) 638-3382 or (314) 420-7917.
Square dance
An Old Time Square Dance will be held at 6 p.m. Saturday, May 12, in the lower level of St. Francis Xavier (College) Church, 3638 Lindell Blvd. on the St. Louis University campus, with appetizers and desert available. A $5 suggested donation will benefit L'Arche communities in the developing world. Free parking is available in the Laclede garage. L'Arche also is hosting the film "Summer in the Forest," about a man's extraordinary service to people with disabilities, through April 26 at the Tivoli Theatre in University City. For information, call (314) 405-8025.
Naming and Commendation Mass
A Mass including the Rite of Naming and Commendation for an Infant Who Has Died Before Birth will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 12, at St. Simon Church, 11011 Mueller Road in Green Park. The special rite memorializes children who have died before birth, including miscarriage, stillbirth, abortion or accident. For more information, call Robin Kraatz at (314) 892-0294.
