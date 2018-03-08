Archdiocesan news briefs
New soccer coach at SLUH
Bob O'Connell, a St. Louis University High School social studies teacher who has coached high school soccer for the past 15 years, has been named SLUH's new varsity soccer head coach. He replaces Charlie Martel, who recently retired from a 25-year career as head soccer coach. A graduate of De Smet Jesuit High School, O'Connell played on the Spartans' state championship team in 1997 before his college career at St. Louis University from 1998-2001. His coaching experience includes 10 years on SLUH's B-team, three years at Kennedy High School (three-time conference champions, and two-time AAA Conference Coach of the Year) and one year at Parkway North.
Distinguished school
Project Lead the Way (PLTW) recognized Chaminade College Preparatory School as a Project Lead The Way Distinguished School for providing broad access to learning opportunities for students through PLTW Gateway. It is one of just 110 middle schools across the United States to receive the designation. PLTW is a nonprofit organization that serves K-12 students and teachers in more than 10,500 schools across the country. "PLTW engineering courses offer middle school students exposure to concepts they haven't encountered before. This type of learning allows the young students to experience working with others through trial and error to reach a common goal," said Catherine Schaaf, Chaminade Middle School engineering teacher. Through PLTW programs, students develop STEM knowledge as well as skills that they will use both in school and for the rest of their lives, on any career path they take. Chaminade had to meet several criteria to be eligible for the designation.
Upcoming events
Mother-daughter events
Mercy FertilityCare Services is hosting an afternoon tea for preteen and teenage girls and their mothers to discuss fertility and promote communication. The afternoon program includes presentations from registered nurses, a physician and a teen panel to answer questions and emphasize respect, understanding and appreciation of sexuality, as well as age-appropriate information on the reproductive system. Upcoming sessions include and girls ages 13-17, 1-3:30 p.m. Sunday, March 11; and girls ages 10-12, 1-3:30 p.m. Sunday, March 18. The cost, which includes light refreshments, is $50 per family, per program. For more information, call (314) 991-0327 or email jeanne.stoll@mercy.net. Register at www.mercy.net/practice/ mercy-fertility-care-studt-avenue/.
Scavenger hunt
A sober St. Patrick's Day Lucky Scavenger Hunt will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 16, starting at 200 North Lincoln Ave. in O'Fallon, Ill. The hunt through Downtown O'Fallon will include prize packs for the first to finish. Participants in the free event may bring a team or join one when they arrive, but they are asked to register online. The event is sponsored by Karla Smith Behavioral Health. To register, visit www.stlouisreview.com/jVe.
Diaper Drive
The third annual Deacon Diaper Drive will run for 16 days over three weekends at parishes throughout the archdiocese, beginning the weekend of March 17-18 and concluding on Easter Sunday. Parishioners are asked to donate bags, boxes or cases of diapers at weekend Masses, with 100 percent of the donations staying local. A parish's St. Vincent de Paul society or food pantry, or a nearby women's shelter or crisis nursery, will distribute the diapers. Diapers are needed in all sizes, from newborn to size 6 and pull-ups. Adult diapers are welcomed as well. For information, contact Deacon Jim Carter at DeaconJimCarter@gmail.com.
Sons of Joseph
The Marianist Retreat and Conference Center in Eureka is hosting Sons of Joseph, a day of prayer for fathers and their sons in grades first through eighth, on Sunday, March 18, from 12:30-4:30 p.m. The day will be led by Father Leo Spezia, associate pastor at Most Sacred Heart in Eureka, and Jim Ford, executive director of the retreat and conference center. The program will focus on prayer and a service project, and include short talks, games, activities and music. Snacks and handouts will be provided. Cost is $25 per father; children are free. To register or for more information, visit mretreat.org.
- News »
- Virtual Vestibule »
- Living Our Faith
- Church Teaching »
- Opinion »
- Event/Job posts »
- Catholic St. Louis
- Education »