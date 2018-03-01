Archdiocesan news briefs
Tutoring grant
The Saigh Foundation recently presented the English Tutoring Project (ETP) with a $5,000 grant for its mission to provide English language skills for children at no charge to the families or schools served. ETP, founded in 1998 by 17 congregations of women religious, serves 116 students from 14 countries of origin in eight Catholic elementary schools in the Archdiocese of St. Louis. The foundation was created by Fred M. Saigh to serve as a legacy of the gifts he gave throughout his lifetime to the community of St. Louis. Saigh was the child of immigrants.
Upcoming events
Good Shepherd hosts Lenten concert
The Acts Retreat Musicians from St. Peter Parish in Kirkwood and artist Gary Lang will offer an evening of music interwoven with Scripture in the "Concert for a Lenten Evening" on Friday, March 9 at Good Shepherd Arts Center in Ferguson. The festivities begin at 7 p.m. For information, email info@goodshepherdarts.org or call (314) 522-1155. The arts center's hours are: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday; 2-8 p.m. Friday; 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday; and by appointment Tuesday.
'The Man Who Came to Dinner'
The Catholic Youth Apostolate's Fr. William Scheid Players will open their 39th season with "The Man Who Came to Dinner," a Broadway favorite about a noted cultural critic and radio show personality. The cast features two priests of the archdiocese, Msgr. Norb Ernst, pastor of St. Margaret Mary Alacoque Parish, and Father Bill Wigand, along with other performers from the archdiocese. Performances will be at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, March 16 and 17, and at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 18, at the Heagney Theatre on the campus of Nerinx Hall High School, 530 E. Lockwood Ave. in Webster Groves. All proceeds benefit the ministries of the Catholic Youth Apostolate. Reserved seats are $12. Tickets also are available at the door for $15. To order tickets, visit www.stlouisreview.com/jmq. For information, contact Ann Madden at annmaddenstl1@gmail.com or call (314) 605-7520.
La Salle celebrates St. Joseph
The Feast of St. Joseph will be commemorated Monday, March 19, at La Salle Retreat Center, 2101 Rue De LaSalle Drive in Glencoe, on Highway 109 north of Eureka. After lunch at 11:30 a.m., prayer follows at 12:30 p.m. at St. Joseph's Grotto. The Christian Brothers built the grotto in 1934. For information, call (636) 938-5374 or email cblasalle@lasalleretreat.org.
Incarceration Forum
An Incarceration Forum Series program on "What is Pre-Sentencing?" will be held from 4-6 p.m. Tuesday, March 20, at Il Monastero, 3050 Olive St. in Midtown St. Louis. Pre-sentencing consists of everything that occurs after an individual has been arrested but before they have had their day in court. Speakers are expected to include St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner, Judge Milton Wharton, a representative of legal defense work and a person who has been incarcerated. Attendees will participate in small-group discussions about the process with individuals who have been incarcerated to learn more from their perspective. Sponsors include the Criminal Justice Ministry, St. Louis University, the Archdiocese of St. Louis, MMI and the Clark Fox Family Foundation. Register at www.cjmstlouis.org.
Local Shroud documentary
The Daughters of St. Paul will show a locally produced documentary about the Shroud of Turin, "The Holy Winding Sheet," to conclude their Lenten Film Series. The documentary is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Thursday, March 22 at Pauline Books & Media, 9804 Watson Road in Crestwood. Produced by Chuck Neff of Salt River Productions in 2015, the documentary follows Parker Dow, then a senior at St. Louis Priory High School, for six months as he meets four of the world's leading experts on the Shroud. He sees first-hand how they came to believe that the Shroud is, in fact, the burial cloth of Jesus. Neff will introduce the film and facilitate the discussion afterwards. For information about the free event, call (314) 965-3512.
Gospel of Life
Archbishop George Lucas of Omaha will speak at the Ninth Annual Gospel of Life Prayer Breakfast, hosted by the St. Louis Chapter of Legatus, from 6-9 a.m. Thursday, May 3, at the Ritz-Carlton St. Louis, 100 Carondelet Plaza in Clayton. The event begins with Rosary followed by Mass and the breakfast. A native St. Louisan, Archbishop Lucas completed his studies at Cardinal Glennon College and Kenrick-Glennon Seminary and was ordained a priest in the Archdiocese of St. Louis in 1975. To register, call (314) 792-7047, email archevents@archstl.org or visit www.archstl.org/legatus.
