Next issue of Catholic St. Louis magazine available soon
Submitted on February 08, 2018
Our latest edition of Catholic St. Louis magazine is in the mail this week. Our cover story takes a look at a family focused on a whole-life approach to Catholic education and a committment to faith formation beyond Catholic grade and high schools.
Other stories include a feature on ways everyone can be evangelizers, a profile of author Shelley Michael, who started wrote a children's book about faith and travel, and more.
See the online version of the entire February/March issue of Catholic St. Louis magazine, at www.catholicstlouis.com. Not a subscriber? Catholic St. Louis is mailed free to homes 6 times a year. Call 314.792.7507 or subscriptions@stlouisreview.com to subscribe.
