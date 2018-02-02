Archdiocesan news briefs
Catholic health systems join generics collaborative
Ascension and SSM Health have teamed with Intermountain Healthcare of Salt Lake City and Trinity Health of Detroit, in consultation with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), to form a not-for-profit generic drug company to provide what it calls "an affordable alternative to products from generic drug companies whose capricious and unfair pricing practices are damaging the generic drug market and hurting consumers." The new company, which intends to be an FDA-approved manufacturer, seeks to lower costs and create more predictable supplies of generic medicines, many of which have fallen into chronic shortage. "This initiative has the potential to greatly expand the availability and affordability of critically needed medications for millions of Americans, especially for people living in poverty and those most vulnerable," stated Ascension president/CEO Anthony R. Tersigni. "Rather than waiting and hoping for generic drug companies to address this need, we are taking this bold step on behalf of those we are privileged to serve." SSM Health president/CEO Laura Kaiser stated: "... initiatives such as this will foster our ability to protect patients from drug shortages and price increases that limit their ability to access the care they need."
Brentwood honors St. Mary Magdalen
Kathy Wiseman accepted a Brentwood Chamber of Commerce Nonprofit Recognition Award on behalf of St. Mary Magdalen Catholic School on Jan. 25 at the Brentwood Chamber meeting. The school was among two award winners and 12 Brentwood area non-profits entering. The award prize money will be used to help purchase a program to go with a new 3-D printer. St. Mary Magdalen's application outlined the priority of improving STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) educational programs at the school. In an ever-changing technological landscape, St. Mary Magdalen wants to keep a strong focus on new and innovative ways to integrate emerging technologies into the school's curricular activities.
Ursuline president to leave
Tina Reichardt, president of Ursuline Academy, announced that she will leave the position at the end of the 2017-18 school year. Reichardt has served 42 years in Catholic education in the Archdiocese of St. Louis, and 12 years as the first lay president of Ursuline Academy in St. Louis. "Catholic education is in my heart, and I have immensely enjoyed my time as president of Ursuline Academy," Reichardt stated. Citing the time demands of the position, she said that "while I do not intend to stop working, I do plan to enjoy more time with my husband and our growing family and life-long friends." Michelle Murray, chair of the school's board of trustees, praised Reichardt's leadership and legacy. Reichardt joined Ursuline as a member of the strategic planning team in 1998. In 2002, she began serving on the board of trustees, and was appointed president in 2006. As president, Reichardt was instrumental in the construction of Hartnett Hall in 2017, offering science labs, classrooms, a modern dance/cheer studio, and choral and band facilities. She also helped create a summer leadership academy for seventh- and eighth-graders and a global education program.
Funderwear
Cor Jesu Academy and St. Joseph's Academy collected nearly 18,000 pair of new underwear and socks in their 13th annual Funderwear Challenge for clients of St. Patrick Center. St. Joseph's won the basketball game and tug-of-war Jan. 11. Cor Jesu won the Funderwear Challenge.
