Congo’s bishops criticize excessive force to break up protests
KINSHASA, Congo — Congo's bishops condemned the "excessive and disproportionate use of force" by security forces that dispersed protesters demanding President Joseph Kabila hold fresh elections in line with a Church-brokered accord.
In a Jan. 22 report, the bishops' conference said "peaceful marches" had been "violently repressed and smothered with tear gas and bursts of fire" in 95 Catholic parishes, leaving six dead and 127 injured, some by police bullets.
The bishops added that peaceful protests had been prevented after Masses in more than 60 other parishes, while 210 Catholics had been detained; most were freed after a few hours.
"Once again, the Church deplores the excessive and disproportionate use of force against demonstrators with nothing in their hands but Bibles, rosaries and palms," the bishops stated.
In a "technical note" Jan. 22, the Vatican Embassy in Kinshasa stated security forces had surrounded parishes, used tear gas and "shots with real bullets" in Kisangani, Goma, Bukavu, Lubumbashi and Mbuji-Mayi. It added that two Congolese police had been killed by stray bullets in Kinshasa, and said "at least one priest" had been wounded and "at least three others" arrested in the capital.
A spokesman for the U.N. Stabilization Mission confirmed the organization had recorded six deaths and dozens of injuries in Kinshasa when demonstrations were staged after Masses Jan. 21. The Church's lay coordinating committee organized the demonstrations.
Agence France-Presse reported a 24-year-old female religious novice had been killed when police fired on St. Francis de Sales Church in the capital's Kintambo suburb. It added that similar violence had erupted outside Notre Dame Cathedral and in many of the city's 160 Catholic parishes, as protesters, accompanied by clergy, waved crucifixes and rosaries.
At a Jan. 22 news conference, parties in the Congo's governing coalition criticized the Church for organizing a "democratic aberration" and said most Catholics had not supported its "useless and vain initiative."
The Catholic Church makes up half the 67.5 million inhabitants of Congo and has pressed Kabila to step down since his second and final term expired more than a year ago.
A Church-brokered accord in December 2016 allowed the president to stay in office, alongside an opposition head of government, pending elections by the end of 2017. However, in November, Congo's Electoral Commission said the ballot would be postponed until December 2018.
Earlier in January, the Congolese bishops' conference condemned "violent and bloody repression" of similar protests Dec. 31, in which eight people were killed. The bishops also demanded action against those who "deliberately profaned churches and holy places."
On Jan. 22, the Association of Bishops' Conferences of Central Africa pledged solidarity with Catholic efforts "to achieve a state of law." Muslim and Protestant leaders had backed the Catholic demonstrations in weekend statements and urged officials not to use force.
Related Articles
- Bishops’ Labor Day statement criticizes ‘excessive inequality’
- Congo’s bishops shocked after 8 killed in protests
- Pope praises witness of 10 athletes on Refugee Olympic Team
- Be shepherds concerned only for God and others, pope tells U.S. bishops
- U.S. Catholic bishops, four Protestant church communities agree to mutually recognize Baptisms
- News »
- Virtual Vestibule »
- Living Our Faith
- Church Teaching »
- Opinion »
- Event/Job posts »
- Catholic St. Louis
- Education »