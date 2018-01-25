Catholic schools open houses
In conjunction with Catholic Schools Week from Sunday, Jan. 28, to Saturday, Feb. 3, Catholic schools across the archdiocese will be hosting open houses.
Friday, Jan. 26
Holy Infant School, 8-10 a.m.
Sunday, Jan. 28
All Saints School, 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Assumption School (O'Fallon), 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
Assumption School and Early Learning Center (Mattese), 10 a.m.-1 p.m.
Blessed Teresa of Calcutta School, noon-2 p.m.
Christ the King School, 11 a.m.-noon (after 10 a.m. Mass)
Christ, Light of the Nations School, noon-2 p.m.
Christ, Prince of Peace School, 10:45a.m.-noon (after 9:45 a.m. Mass)
Holy Cross Academy - Annunciation, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
Holy Cross Academy - Our Lady of Providence, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
Holy Cross Academy - St. Dominic Savio, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
Holy Cross Academy - St. Michael the Archangel, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
Holy Spirit School, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.
Immacolata School, 10:30 a.m.- 1 p.m.
Immaculate Conception School (Union), 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Little Flower School, 11:30 a.m.- 1:30 p.m.
Most Sacred Heart School, 12:30-1:30 p.m. (after 11:30 a.m. Mass)
Our Lady of Lourdes School (Washington), 9 a.m.-noon
Our Lady School, 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Our Lady, Queen of Peace School, 10:30 a.m.-noon
Queen of All Saints School, 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
Sacred Heart School (Florissant), noon-3 p.m.
Sacred Heart School (Troy), 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Sacred Heart School (Valley Park), 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
Seton Regional Catholic School and Mother Seton Preschool, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
South City Catholic Academy and Learning Center, noon-3 p.m.
St. Agnes School, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. (after 10 a.m. Mass; with potluck)
St. Alphonsus School, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. (after 10 a.m. Mass)
St. Ambrose School, 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
St. Anthony School, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
St. Catherine Laboure School, 9 a.m.-noon
St. Charles Borromeo School, noon-3 p.m.
St. Clare School, 9 a.m.-noon (after 8 a.m. Mass)
St. Clare of Assisi School, 1-2 p.m. (after noon Mass)
St. Cletus School, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. (see February 7 and 11)
St. Ferdinand School, noon-2 p.m.
St. Frances Cabrini Academy, 1-3 p.m.
St. Francis Borgia School, 10 a.m.-noon
St. Francis of Assisi School, 8 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
St. Gabriel the Archangel School, 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
St. James the Greater School, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
St. Joseph School (Imperial), 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
St. Joseph School (Manchester), 10 a.m.-1 p.m.
St. Joseph School (Wentzville), 11 a.m.-2 p.m. (in main school building)
St. Joseph School (Zell), 11 a.m.-noon (after 10 a.m. Mass)
St. Justin Martyr School, 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
St. Mark School, 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
St. Mary Magdalen School, 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
St. Norbert School, noon-4 p.m.
St. Paul School (Fenton), 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
St. Paul School (St. Paul), 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
St. Raphael the Archangel School, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
St. Theodore School, 8 a.m.-noon
St. Vincent Elementary School (Perryville), 10 a.m.-1 p.m.
Ste. Genevieve du Bois School, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
The Academy at St. Sabina, noon-2 p.m.
Monday, Jan. 29
St. Charles Borromeo School, 9-11 a.m. and 12:30-2 p.m.
St. Vincent Elementary School (Perryville), 5-7 p.m.
St. Vincent High School, 5-7 p.m.
Wednesday, Jan. 31
St. John the Baptist School (Gildehaus), 6-7:30 p.m.
St. Peter School (Kirkwood), 9-10:30 a.m.
Thursday, Feb. 1
Annunziata School, 1-6 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 2
St. Joseph School (Cottleville), 9 a.m.-noon
Sunday, Feb. 4
Good Shepherd School, 8 a.m.-noon
Holy Rosary School, noon-2 p.m.
St. Bridget of Kildare School, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
St. Gertrude School, 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
St. Vincent School (Dutzow), 8:30-11:30 a.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 7
St. Cletus School 6:30-8 p.m., (see Jan. 28 and Feb. 11)
Sunday, Feb. 11
Academy of the Sacred Heart, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
St. Cletus School, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. (see Jan. 28 and Feb. 7)
St. Ignatius Loyola School, 11 a.m.- 2 p.m.
None scheduled – call for a tour
Immaculate Conception School (Old Monroe)
St. Patrick School
Source: www.archstl.org/education
- News »
- Virtual Vestibule »
- Living Our Faith
- Church Teaching »
- Opinion »
- Event/Job posts »
- Catholic St. Louis
- Education »