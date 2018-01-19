Archdiocesan news briefs
St. Joseph Institute new preschool
St. Joseph Institute for the Deaf launched its new pilot preschool classroom on Jan. 8 with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. "This room was designed to serve families and their children of all abilities as they continue to develop listening and spoken language skills," said Dick Schul, SJI board chair. The room was made possible by the Berges Family Foundation. "We're so proud to provide this service as children prepare to enter mainstream education as kindergartners" said Cheryl Broekelmann, director of St. Louis operations. "Making sure they are ready for the next step in their journey, armed with needed communication skills, is part of our mission."
UPCOMING EVENTS
Candlelight vigil for life in Union
A pro-life candlelight vigil will take place from 5-6 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 27, in front of the Franklin County Courthouse at Main and Oak streets in Union. Participants will pray for a culture of life and for an end to abortion.
Sweetheart Mass and Dance
St. Louis Worldwide Marriage Encounter is hosting a Sweetheart Mass and Dance on Saturday, Feb. 10, at St. Elizabeth of Hungary Church in Crestwood. Mass begins at 6:30 p.m., followed by a potluck dinner and dance. Cost is $25 per couple in advance or $30 at the door. Bring your own dish to share, and soda, chips and desserts will be provided. To register, contact Gary and Jane Wibbenmeyer at (314) 803-7895 or email wibbfamily@yahoo.com.
Racial harmony workshop
Amy Hunter, the manager of diversity and inclusion at St. Louis Children's Hospital, will present "Creating Racial Harmony: Speaking truths to ourselves and the community" at a workshop on racial harmony Sunday, Feb. 4, 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m., at the Sisters of St. Joseph of Carondelet Motherhouse. The workshop is scheduled for 9 a.m-2:30 p.m., with Mass celebrated by St. Nicholas pastor Father Art Cavitt at 2:30 p.m. The Mass will feature a combined gospel choir of St. Elizabeth, Mother of John the Baptist and St. Nicholas parishes. Coffee and tea provided and lunch is available for $10. All are welcome, but seating is limited and reservations are required. The deadline for registration and payment is Friday, Jan. 26. To register, contact Kay Komotos, CSJA, at (314) 678-0317 or kkomotos@csjsl.org.
Volunteers sought
Special Olympics Missouri is recruiting volunteers for its Missouri Regional Basketball Tournament in St. Louis Feb. 17. The tournament will bring more than 600 athletes and coaches from across east and mid-Missouri to St. Louis to try and qualify to attend the state competition in March. Events include individual skills, team skills, 3-on-3 and traditional 5-on-5. The tournament runs from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. at Discovery Elementary School, Orchard Farm Elementary, Orchard Farm High School and Orchard Farm Middle School. Volunteers keep score and assist the teams during play. To view the schedule and sign up online, visit www.somo.volunteerhub.com. For information about volunteering, visit www.somo.org/volunteer or call Harrison McLean at (573) 635-1660.
Faith-renewing
Father Larry Richards will conduct a parish mission at St. Francis of Assisi Parish, 4556 Telegraph Road in Oakville at 7 p.m. Monday-Thursday, Feb. 19-22. The faith-renewing mission is open to all and seeks to help people grow in their love for God and give them hope and direction. The first night is about knowing God's love and learning how to pray. The second will focus on the gift of the Mass and the importance of family. The third night will show how freedom from, and forgiveness of, our sins came from the Passion of Christ. The final night is a healing service that leads to discipleship. Father Richards is pastor of St. Joseph/Bread of Life Church in Erie, Penn., and founder of The Reason for Our Hope Foundation. For more information, visit www.stlouisreview.com/jQb or contact Tammy Chumley, coordinator of evangelization for St. Francis of Assisi at (314)487-5736 x104 or at tchumley@sfastl.org.
Infertility Mass
The Enkindle Infertility Support Ministry is hosting a Mass to pray for those facing infertility and pregnancy loss. The Mass will take place at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 22, at St. Mary Magdalen Church, 2618 Brentwood Blvd. in Brentwood. Father Jack Siefert will be the celebrant. There will also be an opportunity to share in fellowship and resources on ways the Church and archdiocesan Office of Natural Family Planning can help.
Spring into discernment
St. Louis-area religious sisters will have their spring vocation discernment retreat, "Journey of the Heart," from Friday evening, March 2 through noon Sunday, March 4 at Adorers Spirituality Center in Ruma, Ill., about an hour from Downtown St. Louis. Open to single Catholic women ages 18-40, the retreat will include times for reflection, prayer and more. Arrival will begin at 4 p.m. Friday, March 2, with dinner at 6 p.m. The Adorers Of The Blood Of Christ, Sisters of St. Joseph of Carondelet and Franciscan Sisters of Our Lady of Perpetual Help will be among the religious communities participating. The fee for the weekend is $25, with scholarships available, and transportation can be arranged from the Belleville MetroLink stop. Register at www.stlouisreview.com/jQQ, For information, contact Sister Pam Falter at srpam@fsolph.org or (314) 703-4024, or visit www.stlouisreview.com/jQR
For parish ministers
A spirituality day for parish ministers is planned from 9 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, March 3, at St. Monica Parish, 12136 Olive Blvd. in Creve Coeur. The event is sponsored by the Office of Sacred Worship of the Archdiocese of St. Louis. The program will stress the importance for parish ministers to develop their personal faith lives in order to effectively minister to the faithful. Cost is $10.
Hospice volunteers
Heartland Hospice is seeking volunteers to provide one-on-one attention to people in the final phase of a terminal illness who are in need of companionship. Heartland volunteers offer support and practical, caring help, staying with a patient so family members can take a break, reading Scripture to patients or holding their hand. All assignments are in close proximity to a volunteer's home, work or school. For information about the next training class, call Virginia at (314) 453-0990.
