Catholic Men for Christ Conference builds the Kingdom of God
The 11th annual Catholic Men for Christ Conference will be held Saturday, Feb. 3, at the Touhill Performing Arts Center on the University of Missouri-St. Louis campus.
Guided by the Four Pillars — Conversion, Reconciliation, Discipleship, and Evangelization — the Catholic Men for Christ Conference is dedicated to building the Kingdom of God in the Archdiocese of St. Louis and beyond by engaging, educating, and encouraging Catholic men to live their faith and to lead their families in accordance with the teachings of the Catholic Church.
Catholic Men for Christ are men of faith, men of action, catalysts for good and warriors against evil.
The goals of the conference are straight-forward:
• The attendees will be more open to the guidance of the Holy Spirit in their life.
• The conference introduces, educates, emboldens and refocuses the attendees on their roles as the spiritual leader of their homes and communities.
• Attendees, once energized, will help to build the Kingdom of God through a renewed personal faith and vocation to their families.
• The attendees will be empowered as the faith leader of their families.
• The attendees will be encouraged to participate in acts of charity and service in their parishes, communities and diocese.
• The conference this year will feature speakers Curtis Martin, Scott Sullivan, Michael Cumbie and Father Godwin Olugbami. Confession and adoration will be available. The conference is sponsored by the archdiocesan Office of Laity and Family Life.
General admission is $40 and increases to $50 at the door. Young men ages 15-25 can purchase tickets for $15. Doors open at 8 a.m. and the conference begins at 9 a.m., ending with Mass at 4 p.m.
To register, visit www.catholicmenforchrist.org or call the Touhill box office at (314) 516-4949. For information, call (314) 792-7183.
