Archdiocesan news briefs
Endowment fund honors Archbishop Carlson
Archbishop Robert J. Carlson visited the offices of the Roman Catholic Foundation of Eastern Missouri Dec. 4 to ring the Celebration Bell to mark the establishment of the Archbishop Robert J. Carlson Endowment Fund. The Roman Catholic Foundation rings the bell each time a new fund is established. The Archbishop Carlson fund was established with a gift from an anonymous donor and will provide operating support to Kenrick-Glennon Seminary and the archdiocesan Respect Life Apostolate. Kenrick-Glennon president-rector Father James Mason and Respect Life Apostolate executive director Karen Nolkemper joined the archbishop for the ceremony. Donate to the fund at www.rcfstl.org/funds or by mail to the Roman Catholic Foundation/Archbishop Robert J. Carlson Endowment Fund; 12 Archbishop May Drive; St. Louis, Mo. 63119. (See Photo).
St. Pius X hires president
James E. Lehn Jr. has been hired as president of St. Pius X High School in Festus. Lehn has served previously in business leadership roles in purchased services, marketing management and strategic-change efforts. According to the Catholic Education Office, "he has a history of strategic leadership, strong business success, constructive change and marketing for growth in his many administrative experiences." Lehn earned a bachelor's degree in business administration from University of Missouri-St. Louis and an MBA from Webster University. Lehn and his wife, Kelly, have five children, including two sons at St Pius. The family belongs to St. Joseph Parish in Imperial, where Lehn has served on the finance committee and as co-chair of the capital campaign committee. He replaces Father Ed Nemeth, who was assigned this summer to be pastor at St. Genevieve Parish and president of Valle Catholic High School, which is operated by the parish.
Unplugged day
St. Joseph's Academy students and faculty participated in a technology-free day on Dec. 5. The school operated without using technology in the classroom, and students put away computers and cell phones, which are usually permitted only between classes and during lunch periods. The tech-free day facilitated pen-to-paper learning and spurred old-school talking. It also coincided with the beginning of the Advent season, so reconciliation and adoration were available in the chapel throughout the day.
UPCOMING EVENTS
World Youth Day 2019
The archdiocesan Office of Young Adult Ministry and Office of Hispanic Ministry are sponsoring a trip to Panama for World Youth Day 2019. Young adults ages 18-35 will travel to Panama Jan. 20-28, 2019, for the event, featuring cultural festivities, daily catechesis, a day trip to the rainforests of Soberania National Park and a pilgrimage walk to an overnight prayer vigil and morning Mass with the pope. Cost is $2,349 per person. Participants must be 18 by Jan. 20, 2019, and have a valid passport. To register or for more information, visit stlyoungadults.com or email STLYA@archstl.org.
Christmas carols
A Christmas carol sing-a-long will be held at the L'Arche St. Louis Sunrise House, 2900 Marshall Ave. in Maplewood from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 20. Feel free to bring cookies to share. L'Arche St. Louis is a faith-based community, rooted in the Roman Catholic tradition, of people with and without disabilities who share their lives in profound ways.
- News »
- Virtual Vestibule »
- Living Our Faith
- Church Teaching »
- Opinion »
- Event/Job posts »
- Catholic St. Louis
- Education »