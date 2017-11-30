National Night of Prayer for Life to be observed in parishes Dec. 8 and 9
Twenty parishes in the archdiocese will participate in the National Night of Prayer for Life, a time for eucharistic adoration and prayer for the unborn, an end to abortion and protection of the sanctity of human life. Local parishes will join others across the country to ask for the intercession of the Blessed Mother to establish a culture of life.
The evening prayer spans the feast of the Immaculate Conception on Friday, Dec. 8, and the anniversary of Our Lady of Guadalupe's first apparition to St. Juan Diego on Saturday, Dec. 9.
Parishes that will have eucharistic adoration beginning Dec. 8 at 9 p.m. and ending Dec. 9 at 1 a.m.
ST. GEORGE, 4980 Heege Road in Affton; Exposition of the Blessed Sacrament at 9 p.m. Dec. 8. Each hour will begin with Rosary, Divine Mercy chaplet and prayer to St. Michael the Archangel. The Night of Prayer will end with Mass for the unborn at midnight. Confessions will be heard after 10:45 p.m.
ST. JOSEPH, 106 N. Meramec Ave. in Clayton
Parishes that will have eucharistic adoration on Dec. 8 from 8 p.m.-midnight in union with the National Night of Prayer for Life intentions
HOLY INFANT, 627 Dennison Drive in Ballwin (held in the eucharistic adoration chapel); Each hour will include two Rosaries with pro-life meditations, Divine Mercy chaplet and litanies.
ST. PAUL, 2267 St. Paul Road in St. Paul (held in church)
ST. PETER, First Capitol Drive at S. Third Street in St. Charles
ST. MARY MAGDALEN, 2618 Brentwood Blvd. in Brentwood (held in St. Joseph Chapel); the Rosary will be prayed each hour, with Benediction at midnight.
Parishes that will have eucharistic Holy Hour on Dec. 8 at 11 p.m.-midnight, the "Hour of Unity" with National Night of Prayer for Life
ST. ANN, 7851 Hwy. YY in Clover Bottom (Washington); Prayer hour from 11 p.m.-midnight Dec. 8.
ASSUMPTION, 4725 Mattis Road in Mattese
ANNUNZIATA, Cella Road in Ladue (held in eucharistic adoration chapel)
Parishes that will have eucharistic adoration at specified times on Dec. 8 or as designated in union with the National Night of Prayer for Life intentions
ST. MAURUS, 10198 Highway B in Biehle; eucharistic adoration from 6-10 p.m. Dec. 8.
ST. MARGARET MARY ALACOQUE, 4900 Ringer Road in Oakville; eucharistic adoration from 6 p.m.-midnight Dec. 8; includes Rosary at 7 p.m., Divine Mercy chaplet at 8 p.m. and Benediction at 11:45 p.m.
STS. JOACHIM & ANN, 4112 McClay Road in St. Charles; Mass at 7 p.m. Dec. 8, followed by eucharistic adoration and ending at 11 p.m.
ST. GABRIEL THE ARCHANGEL, 6303 Nottingham Ave. in south St. Louis; 6 p.m. Mass Dec. 8, followed by Rosary and prayers for life.
ST. JOSEPH, 6020 Old Antonia Road in Imperial; Exposition of the Blessed Sacrament beginning at 9 p.m. Dec. 8, and includes Rosary, Divine Mercy chaplet and prayers, closing with Benediction at 12:01 a.m.
ST. CLEMENT OF ROME, Bopp Road in Des Peres (held in eucharistic adoration chapel); Holy Hour from 7-8 p.m. Dec. 8, followed by continued private prayers for the unborn through 1 a.m. Dec. 9.
ST. FRANCIS OF ASSISI, 4556 Telegraph Road in Oakville; 7 p.m. Mass Dec. 8, followed by exposition of the Blessed Sacrament and ending with Benediction at 11 p.m.
OUR LADY OF LOURDES, 1014 Madison Ave. in Washington (held in adoration chapel); 8:30 p.m. eucharistic adoration Holy Hour Dec. 8.
ST. ELIZABETH ANN SETON, 2 Seton Court in St. Charles; 7 p.m. Mass Dec. 8, followed by Rosary, Divine Mercy chaplet. Afterward, attendance and prayers are encouraged in the eucharistic adoration chapel through the night.
ST. JOSEPH, 1355 Motherhead Road in Cottleville; 9 p.m.-midnight Dec. 8 in eucharistic adoration chapel.
ST. ELIZABETH OF HUNGARY, 1420 S. Sappington Road in Crestwood; 8 a.m. Mass Dec. 8, followed by eucharistic adoration, until Benediction before noon Mass.
