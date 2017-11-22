Archdiocesan news briefs
DuBourg raises more than $2,000 in T-shirt sales
The Bishop DuBourg High School community sold T-shirts and raised more than $2,000 in just a few days to benefit freshman Brett Haubrich, who has been battling an inoperable grade 3 brain tumor since June 2014. The T-shirt design incorporated "DB" – Bishop DuBourg's nickname – and Brett's love for football: "Do it for Brett" on the front and "Tackle Cancer" on the back. Classmates and staff wore the T-shirts Nov. 17, when Brett returned from a trip to Chicago's Lurie Children's Hospital in a quest to be accepted into a clinical trial for treatment. Brett's grade school, St. Mark Catholic School, also held a #TeamBrett day. Bishop DuBourg marketing director Danielle Pipitone described Haubrich as "a lively, humble ... high school student, who loves coming to school, loves football, and loves his friends. Brett has made a significant impact on the entire Bishop DuBourg community in just his first semester as a student here, particularly amongst his classmates." For more information, visit the Rosaries For Brett Haubrich Facebook page.
Christmas distribution
Father Bob's Outreach at St. Augustine Parish is once again teaming with St. Elizabeth Mother of John the Baptist Parish to reach out to families in need at Christmas. The goal this year is to raise $140,000, which would allow volunteers to assist 4,500 families with a Christmas basket or a certificate for shoes and winter clothing. Toys, candy, socks, winter clothing, blankets and gloves also are appreciated. Volunteers are needed to be part of the distribution at the former Blessed Sacrament Parish gym, now part of Covenant House. Father Bob's Outreach also has a yearlong utility assistance program and provides other assistance to people in need. For information or to contribute, visit fatherbobsoutreach.com or mail checks or money orders to: Father Bob's Outreach, 1371 Hamilton Ave., St. Louis, MO 63112.
UPCOMING EVENTS
End-of-life conversation
"The Conversation: A Catholic Perspective on End-of-Life Issues" will be the topic of a seminar Saturday, Dec. 2, from 10 a.m. util 2 p.m. at All Saints Parish in St. Peters. Father Peter Fonseca will present on the principles of Catholic bioethics, a topic of interest for many Catholics making plans for themselves or caring for ill or aging loved ones. There also will be presentations on Catholic funeral and cemetery planning, advance directives and estate planning and charitable legacy planning. Between 75-100 attendees are expected at the seminar. The seminar will be presented by the Roman Catholic Foundation of Eastern Missouri and hosted by St. Charles Deanery parishes.
Teachers' art show at Good Shepherd Gallery
Art teachers from 15 Catholic schools in the archdiocese will be featured at an exhibit Saturday, Nov. 25, to Saturday, Dec. 16, at Good Shepherd Gallery in Ferguson. The title of the exhibit, "Those Who Teach CAN," is a takeoff on the old line, "Those who can, do; those who can't, teach." The exhibit's opening reception was to be 4-6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 25. The featured teachers: Jennifer Bardgett, St. Clement of Rome; Sarah Bogaski, Sacred Heart (Florissant); Tony Bodnar, Trinity Catholic High School; Lisa Carswell, Villa Duchesne and Oak Hill School; MaryJo Clark, Cor Jesu Academy; Cindy Cooney, Christ Prince of Peace; Tom Hunt, Nerinx Hall; Matthew Kleinberg, St. Mary's High School; Laurie Kohler, De Smet Jesuit High School; Ashley May, Nerinx Hall; Lisa Payne, Ursuline Academy; Patricia Spellman, Rosati-Kain High School; Bob Sullivan, Incarnate Word Academy; Wanda Vehlewald, Bishop DuBourg High School; and Abby Williams, Immaculate Conception (Dardenne Prairie). For information, call 314-522-1155 or email rgsicons@yahoo.com.
'Convent Camino' shows religious life
Single women ages 18-40 will have a chance to explore religious life on the St. Louis 'Convent Camino' Friday, Dec. 8, to Saturday, Dec. 9. Three communities of Catholic sisters will open their homes and convents for the Camino, starting with the Religious Sisters of Mercy at the Mercy Center — 2039 N. Geyer Road in Frontenac. After an overnight stay, the Camino will visit the Ursuline Sisters' Provincialate in Kirkwood and the Daughters of Our Mother of Peace in High Ridge. Sisters of St. Joseph of Carondelet, Daughters of Charity and Franciscan Sisters of Our Lady of Perpetual Help also are participating. Transportation and meals will be provided. The cost is $25, with scholarships available. To register or for questions, contact Sister Priscilla Moreno, RSM at pmoreno@mercysc.org or (314) 703-1933. For information, visit www.stlouisreview.com/jBl
Infertility and holidays
Enkindle Infertility Support Ministry, a program of the Archdiocesan Office of Natural Family Planning, is providing free spiritual and emotional counseling for couples struggling with infertility. The program, timed ahead of the Christmas season which brings struggles with cultural messages and interactions, will be held from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 6, in the conference room at the Mercy Fertility Care Center, 11700 Studt Ave. Suite C, in Creve Coeur. Couples planning to attend are asked to call the NFP office at (314) 991-0327.
Program on divorce
The Catholic's Divorce Survival Guide, a presentation on DVD featuring Catholic experts and lay men and women on the journey to healing, will be held from 7-9 p.m. on Thursdays from Jan. 11 to April 11 at Immaculate Conception Parish, 7701 State Highway N in Dardenne Prairie. Topics include denial, anger, grief, guilt, forgiveness, money, the kids, the ex-spouse, spirituality, annulment and much more. Contact Debi at debijo@att.net or (314) 276.3859.
