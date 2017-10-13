Rural Parish Workers' medical clinic a continuation of commitment to serve the poor
The past, present and future came together nicely at the annual Fashion Show and Luncheon to benefit the Rural Parish Workers of Christ the King, Oct. 13 at The Ritz-Carlton.
Past • 2017 marks two significant anniversaries for the Rural Parish Workers: 75 years in ministry and 50 years for their "Friends" group raising funds with the fashion show.
Present • Rural Parish Workers provide material help in food, utilities funding and social services to the poor in rural areas, where people have few options for aid.
Future • In addition to that ongoing effort, Archbishop Robert J. Carlson announced plans to bring health care and family social services through Catholic Charities of St. Louis to augment the important rural ministry. A medical clinic, staffed mostly by volunteers, will be piloted on RPW property in Old Mines, and hopefully set the stage for the Catholic Mobile Clinic to bring health care and social services to families near parishes in the area.
"We have a strong committed and passionate team in place" to make this vision a reality, Archbishop Carlson said, adding that the Rural Parish Workers are a perfect place to start because "They have relationships with so many people and they know who could volunteer in the mission and who could benefit from the service of the mission.
"We have confidence the work (or the Rural Parish Workers ... will be enriched by these services."
Sister Marie Paul Lockerd, RSM, will be the medical doctor for the clinic, with former Mercy Hospital executive Mark Covington as the executive director. Much work needs to be done before the clinic is ready for services in about six months time.
