Fun times, and a worthy cause
Wearing designer clothes from West County Center, about 60 models will walk the runway at the annual fashion show and luncheon fundraiser to benefit the Rural Parish Workers of Christ the King.
Celebrating the 50th anniversary for the "Friends" of the ministry, the fashion show is slated for Friday, Oct. 13, at the Ritz-Carlton in Clayton, with the festivities kicking off with the Boutiques at 10 a.m.
According to Vicki Messmer, a co-chair of the fashion show, the models range in age from from 5 years old to 75 years young, with multiple wardrobe changes for some models.
"It's just a good time," she said, adding the models "get to have fun. They get pampered, get their hair done, get make-up and get lunch. It's a fun day."
For a worthy cause, too. The Rural Parish Workers, a group of lay women bound by religious vows, serve about 2,500 people a year, providing food, clothing, shelter and utility assistance. A secular institute of the archdiocese, the group is in its 75th year, serving the poor in Washington County.
According to Messmer, all proceeds from the fashion show fundraiser go to the group, which also receives funding from the Annual Catholic Appeal.
"It's a great day to get together with friends and show your support," she said.
Puttin' on the Ritz
What: Annual Fashion Show and Luncheon
When: Friday, October 13
Times: 10 a.m., boutiques; 11 a.m., cash-bar; 11:45 a.m., luncheon,
Where: Ritz-Carlton, Clayton
Why: To celebrate 50th anniversary for the Firends of the Rural Parish Workers of Christ the King
Tickets: Patron, $85; St. Michael's Club, $170 (proceeds benefit the Rural Parish Workers)
Information: Visit www.rpwck.org/fashionshow
