Appeals court makes new decision on Missouri abortion laws
A federal appeals court has decided not to extend a temporary stay of a lower court order blocking several Missouri abortion laws.
The 8th Circuit Court of Appeals made the decision Oct. 2. Initially the court's temporary stay had stopped a lower court ruling that blocked longstanding laws requiring abortion doctors to have local hospital privileges and that abortion clinics be licensed as ambulatory surgical centers.
Last month, Planned Parenthood announced that it would resume offering abortions in Kansas City, Mo. Planned Parenthood said in a statement that the October decision by the appeals court will allow it to "move forward in obtaining licenses to provide abortion services in more communities across the state."
Meanwhile, attorneys for a group's lawsuit against a St. Louis City ordinance related to abortion filed a motion for summary judgment against the City of St. Louis. The motion, filed Sept. 25, states there's no "valid justification for an Ordinance that purports to forbid employers and property owners from making employment, housing, and realty decisions in accordance with their beliefs about abortion and other controversial reproductive technologies," according to a statement.
Also, a member of the Satanic Temple has advanced its lawsuit against several Missouri abortion laws, claiming they violate her First Amendment rights. The lawsuit advances to the Missouri Supreme Court.
