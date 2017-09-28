Next issue of Catholic St. Louis magazine available soon

Submitted on September 28, 2017
Our latest edition of Catholic St. Louis magazine is in the mail this week. Our cover story takes a look at a Carmelite sister who shared her journey discerning a call to consecrated life. It also includes resources for those discerning a call or ways to support friends and family.

Other stories include a feature on the tips for offering positive encouragement to children playing sports, a story on prayer as communication, a profile of video Josie Arens, who started The Road Home to highlight the needs of homeless people in rural communities, and more.

See the online version of the entire October/November issue of Catholic St. Louis magazine, at www.catholicstlouis.com. Not a subscriber? Catholic St. Louis is mailed free to homes 6 times a year. Call 314.792.7507 or subscriptions@stlouisreview.com to subscribe. 

