Next issue of Catholic St. Louis magazine available soon
Our latest edition of Catholic St. Louis magazine is in the mail this week. Our cover story takes a look at a Carmelite sister who shared her journey discerning a call to consecrated life. It also includes resources for those discerning a call or ways to support friends and family.
Other stories include a feature on the tips for offering positive encouragement to children playing sports, a story on prayer as communication, a profile of video Josie Arens, who started The Road Home to highlight the needs of homeless people in rural communities, and more.
See the online version of the entire October/November issue of Catholic St. Louis magazine, at www.catholicstlouis.com. Not a subscriber? Catholic St. Louis is mailed free to homes 6 times a year. Call 314.792.7507 or subscriptions@stlouisreview.com to subscribe.
- News »
- Virtual Vestibule »
- Living Our Faith
- Church Teaching »
- Opinion »
- Event/Job posts »
- Catholic St. Louis
- Education »