Archbishop Carlson calls for peace after verdict
Archbishop Robert J. Carlson is calling for peace following a not guilty verdict in the trial of former St. Louis Police Officer Jason Stockley.
Stockley was charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death in 2011 of Anthony Lamar Smith. St. Louis Circuit Judge Timothy Wilson issued the ruling after Stockley waived his right to a jury trial.
Protesters began gathering in Downtown St. Louis soon after the ruling was made public on the morning of Sept. 15. Media reports had warned of threatened disruptions if Stockley was found not guilty.
“If we want peace and justice, we must come together as a community through prayer, mutual understanding, and forgiveness,” Archbishop Carlson stated. “While acknowledging the hurt and anger, we must not fuel the fires of hatred and division. We must ask God for peace in our own hearts and share it with those around us. Violence does not lead to peace and justice — they are opposing forces and cannot coexist. I implore each of you to choose peace! Reject the false and empty hope that violence will solve problems. Violence only creates more violence. We must work together for a better, stronger, safer community, one founded upon respect for each other, and one in which we see our neighbor as another self.”
Two Catholic churches in St. Louis — St. Margaret of Scotland and St. Nicholas — opened for prayer and conversation after the verdict was announced. An invitation was extended to a regular peace and justice vigil every Sunday at 7 p.m. on the stairs of St. Francis Xavier (College) Church at Grand and Lindell boulevards.
Assumption Parish in O’Fallon will offer prayers for peace and healing at the Assumption beONE Concert Series performance by Christian singer-songwriter PJ Anderson from 7-9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 15, at Assumption Church, 403 N. Main St. in O’Fallon. No admission will be charged at the door.
The prayers are “a chance to join together as God’s beloved coming to pray for our metro area and all cities (and) to resist situations that can pull us apart,” said Amanda Suchara, media coordinator for the parish.
Four Catholic high schools in St. Louis closed in anticipation of the verdict: Bishop DuBourg, St. Mary’s. Rosati-Kain and Cardinal Ritter College Preparatory.
