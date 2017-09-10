Archdiocesan priest provides calm reassurances in the path of Hurricane Irma
Archdiocesan priest Father Tom Kirchhoefer celebrated Sunday Mass as usual, but Sunday, Sept. 10, was anything but usual.
Father Kirchhoefer described the scene as "surreal" in the lead-up to Hurricane Irma: homes and business boarded up; gas shortages; empty store shelves. And the hurricane still hadn't hit.
But with Irma bearing down on St. Petersburg, Fla., and headed toward Bay Pines VA Hospital, where he serves the Archdiocese for the Military Services as chaplain, it was time for the greatest prayer of the Catholic Church — the sacrifice of the Mass.
Catholic patients, staff and staff family members gathered in the chapel as Father Kirchhoefer calmed fears and offered reassurances, drawing inspiration from the final line in the gospel reading for the day — Matthew 18:15-20
"'For where two or three are gathered together in my name, there am I;' I said, 'Ah, perfect," he said by phone late Sunday morning, noting that Mass readings often address pertinent situations. "Years ago, I always thought about changing the readings and trying to find something (else), but by the grace of God, the readings almost always speak to the situation. God is there."
Ordained in 1998, Father Kirchhoefer has spent most of his priesthood assigned to the Military Diocese. He served 10 years as a chaplain in the U.S. Army, with combat stints in Afghanistan and Iraq. He's been a VA chaplain for the past three years, serving wounded or ill of veterans from World War II to the present conflicts. He and a Protestant chaplain are ministering to about 350 people who had been locked down at the hospital for about 24 hours (as of late Sunday morning) and expect to be so until Tuesday evening.
His military experience enabled him to allay fears.
"I preached about that today," he said. "There'd be incoming rocket fire and we'd go into a little bunker and hang out there," he said. "I've been through other harrowing experiences, so I'm not too worried."
His sense of calm reassured Catholics and others in the hospital, whether he met patients and staff "to spend a little time in prayer" or they stopped the collared man in black in the hallways to chat.
According to Father Kirchhoefer, "quite a few patients" remain at the hospital, with patients suffering from more serious illnesses or injuries evacuated inland to other VA facilities out of harms way.
"We were still pushing people out last night at midnight," he said Sunday morning.
With patients staying behind, staff remained on duty and, in many cases, were joined by their families, though some staff didn't have that luxury.
"Their families are back home in the area," he said. "They've got to be at work, but they're worried about their families."
Staff also will handle emergencies which it usually doesn't see: Pediatrics, with children of their families; and maternity, with a staffer's wife expecting in a couple of weeks.
The hospital's location puts it in a precarious spot. It's on sliver of land east of the barrier islands near Madeira Beach, on a small bay, but to the west of the inter-coastal waterway and St. Petersburg.
"The closest building is about 25 feet off the bay," Father Kirchhoefer said. "The worry is that once the storm surge hits 13 to 14 feet , (the water) would affect the (emergency) generators. We're praying that we have no storm surge that high and that we have minimal damage from the winds and the storms."
He ended his phone call with a simple request, saying, "Be praying for us."
Help after Hurricane Irma
To assist in the disaster relief efforts from Hurricane Irma, donations may be made to Catholic Charities of St. Louis and mailed to P.O. Box 952393, St. Louis, MO 63195-2393. Be sure to note Hurricane Irma 2017.
Donations can be made online at www.ccstl.org/get-involved/donate. Be sure to select the Hurricane Irma 2017 Fund.
Related Articles
- Families make effort to honor fallen military personnel
- Texas parishioners shocked by devastation caused by Hurricane Harvey
- Department of Special Education forms partnership with Kennedy to provide services
- Quietly ministering: Catholic agencies provide practical services and financial aid in Ferguson
- St. Catherine Laboure's 'astounding' response provides wells in Kenya
- News »
- Virtual Vestibule »
- Living Our Faith
- Church Teaching »
- Opinion »
- Event/Job posts »
- Catholic St. Louis
- Education »