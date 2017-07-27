Next issue of Catholic St. Louis magazine available soon
Submitted on July 27, 2017
Our latest edition of Catholic St. Louis magazine is in the mail this week. Our cover story takes a look at how young people are going above and beyond sacramental preparation or school service requirements to fulfill the Gospel mandate to serve others.
Other stories include a feature on the tips for witnessing your faith in public schools, a story on prayer as communication, a profile of video game maker Antanas Siliunas and more.
See the online version of the entire August/September issue of Catholic St. Louis magazine, at www.catholicstlouis.com. Not a subscriber? Catholic St. Louis is mailed free to homes 6 times a year. Call 314.792.7507 or subscriptions@stlouisreview.com to subscribe.
