Archdiocesan news briefs
Daughters of Charity install new provincial, council
Sister Catherine Mary Norris, DC, has been installed as the new provincial for the Daughters of Charity of St. Vincent de Paul Province of St. Louise, based in St. Louis. In addition, Sisters Nancy Murphy, Julie Cutter, Mary Beth Kubera, Janet Keim, Mary Frances Barnes and Teresa George, who also serves as the province treasurer, have been named Councillors. Sister Marie Raw, DC, the general councillor for the Daughters' English-speaking provinces, came from the Daughters' motherhouse in Paris for the installations July 1 at Our Lady of the Snows Shrine in Belleville, Ill. The Province of St. Louise has 430 Daughters, including 62 serving in the Archdiocese of St. Louis. Worldwide, there are nearly 16,700 Daughters of Charity.
Former bank executive joins Fontbonne
Fontbonne University has named Lisa Vansickle as vice president – chief financial officer for finance and administration. "Lisa brings years of expert knowledge in the finance world and a strong understanding of and commitment to our mission," Fontbonne president Michael Pressimone said. Vansickle, who started at Fontbonne July 5, most recently served as executive vice president, chief administrative officer and chief risk officer at First Bank, from 2007-15. Vansickle earned a bachelor's in business administration/accounting from Missouri State University. She is a Certified Public Accountant in the State of Missouri and a member of numerous community organizations.
Ursulines' new leadership team
The Ursulines of the Central Province installed a new leadership team June 2 at the provincial offices in St. Louis. Sister Rita Ann Bregenhorn, provincial, Sister Maria Teresa de Llano, councilor, and Sister Jean Hopman, councilor, will serve three-year terms, and will be based in St. Louis. After consultation with the sisters in the Central Province, the appointments were made by Mother Cecilia Wang, general prioress of the Ursulines of the Roman Union.
Food security
Local organizations working to increase regional food security may be eligible for funding through a grant supported by Missouri Foundation for Health, Incarnate Word Foundation and the Franciscan Sisters of Mary. Proposals are due by Aug. 28. Funding priorities for the grants include food access, sustainable agriculture, and innovative food and nutrition education. Projects must show evidence of local community support. Grants are not awarded for community gardens or farmer's markets and will only be awarded to new or pilot programs. For more information, visit www.incarnatewordstl.org/grants or contact Megan Armentrout at megan.armentrout@iwfdn.org.
National Merit scholars
Twelve Catholic high school students from the archdiocese were among 113 students from Missouri schools to win National Merit Scholarships financed by U.S. colleges and universities. The National Merit winners: Joseph Laughlin, Cameron Spence, Ian Wells and Niles Bernabe (St. Louis University High); Joseph Donnelly and Dariya Khojasteh (St. Louis Priory School); Patrick Sanchez and Timothy Deighton (De Smet Jesuit); Abigale Vandeven (Visitation Academy); Shayla O'Donnell (Rosati-Kain); Stephanie Fox (Nerinx Hall); and Justin Remelius (Chaminade College Preparatory School).
UPCOMING EVENTS
St. Ignatius Loyola Mass
St. Francis Xavier (College) Church will celebrate the Feast of St. Ignatius Loyola with a Mass at noon Monday, July 31. Sponsored by St. Louis University's Office of Mission and Identity, the celebration honors the Jesuits' founder and his vision for education. After Mass, lunch follows in the College Church ballroom. All members of the SLU community are welcome, but registration is necessary for lunch. Visit www.stlouisreview.com/jiq to register.
Our Common Home
"Caring for Our Common Home: The Environment" will be presented from 9 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 12, in the Guild Center at the National Shrine of Our Lady of the Snows, 442 S. De Mazenod Drive in Belleville, Ill. Presenters include Jean Ponzi, green resources manager for the Missouri Botanical Garden's EarthWays Center; Mike Roberts, former KSDK-Channel 5 meteorologist; Peter Raven, senior science advisor for the Vatican's Pontifical Academy of Science; and Vic Hamer, founder of Give Me Water Lord. Cost is $20. To register or for more information, call (618) 394-6270 or email Programs@snows.org.
