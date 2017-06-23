‘Beautiful turnout’ as St. Rose Philippine Duchesne joins Walk of Fame
St. Rose Philippine Duchesne probably would have wondered what all the fuss was about, why all those good souls had gathered in her honor at an intersection ofalong Delmar Boulevard on the St.Louis side of the border with University City.
She neither would have expected nor sought recognition for her good works in helping shape St. Louis, let alone the honor bestowed upon her June 23, appropriately the Feast of the Sacred Heart, as a St. Louis icon.
"I'm not sure she would have been nearly as glad to have this happen as I am," said Sister Sheila Hammond, provincial leader of the United States-Canada Province of the Society of the Sacred Heart — St Philippine Duchesne's religious community. "She was a very humble woman ... (and) a very courageous woman."
Sister Sheila was among more than 100 people crowding the sidewalk and overflowing onto Delmar itself as Joe Edwards, the unofficial mayor of the Delmar Loop, unveiled St. Rose Philippine Duchesne's star on the St. Louis Walk of Fame. Canonized by the Catholic Church in 1988, she's now honored among the stalwarts of the city founded 254 years ago by Pierre Laclede and Auguste Chouteau. Born in 1729 and 1749, respectively, Laclede and Chouteau are the only Walk-of-Famers to predate St. Philippine Duchesne, who was born on Aug. 29, 1769 in Grenoble, France. She is a patron saint of the Archdiocese of St. Louis.
St. Rose Philippine Duchesne's star is 6241 Delmar, at the intersection with Eastgate Avenue, on the north side of Delmar. It's right in front of United Provisions, whose customers navigated the saints' many fans and a lively ragtime band during the ceremony.
Sisters from the Society of Sacred Heart, alumni from Academy of the Sacred Heart elementary school in St. Charles and Villa Duchesne High School in Frontenac and many more came out for the ceremony,
"A beautiful turnout," said Edwards, adding that Walk-of-Fame induction crowds usually range from 10 to 60. "This is the most we've had in while."
Edwards, the owner of Blueberry Hill and the founder of the Walk of Fame in 1989, described St. Philippine Duchesne as "one of the greatest educators in St. Louis history." She also was among the first. Bishop William DuBourg recruited her and five cohorts in the fledgling Society of the Sacred Heart to the fledgling river towns of St. Louis and St. Charles.
In 1818, at age 48, Philippine Duchesne sailed the Atlantic and arrived in New Orleans on — again, appropriately — the Feast of the Sacred Heart. From there, they traveled by steamboat up the Mississippi River and were dispatched to St. Charles, where they established the first school west of the Mississippi.
"It's nice that St. Rose is getting a little attention," said seminarian T.J. Bauer, who called her "our best-kept secret in St. Louis. It's nice to see our Catholic culture honored, and there's no place better than right here.
"It's big for the Catholic culture of St. Louis to see that. What a powerful influence she had here."
And her legacy lives on, with 24 schools in the United States-Canada province and with schools in 30 countries world wide, and communities in 41 countries.
Pope St. John Paul II canonized St. Rose Philippine Duchesne in 1988, 79 years after she was beatified. The cause for her sainthood commenced in 1895, 43 years after her death in 1852 at age 83. She's buried in a shrine on the Academy's grounds.
- News »
- Virtual Vestibule »
- Living Our Faith
- Church Teaching »
- Opinion »
- Event/Job posts »
- Catholic St. Louis
- Education »