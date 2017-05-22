St. Louis Catholics file lawsuit over reproductive decisions ordinance
A home for pregnant women, a group of Catholic grade schools, and a for-profit holding company and its owner have filed a lawsuit against a City of St. Louis ordinance that makes pregnancy and reproductive decisions — including abortion — protected classes.
Attorneys with the Thomas More Society filed the lawsuit May 22 in U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Missouri on behalf of Our Lady's Inn, Archdiocesan Elementary Schools of the Archdiocese of St. Louis, O'Brien Industrial Holdings LLC and Frank Robert O'Brien.
The plaintiffs claim that ordinance 70459 (also more commonly known as Board Bill 203)violates their rights under the U.S. Constitution and several Missouri laws. It also asserts that the ordinance's limited religious exemptions are vague and undefined and do not cover individuals affiliated with organizations that may be exempt. It also forces private businesses to include abortion coverage in their employee health plans, despite sincere objections by company owners.
The city, which enacted the ordinance in February, provides a protected class status to any woman who chooses to have an abortion and those who support her in that action — while also discriminating against those who promote pro-life alternatives, the lawsuit states. The language also creates protections for anyone who has "made a decision related to abortion," even when the abortion is not their own.
"The city has taken the protections typically granted to prevent discrimination for 'race, age, religion, sex or disability' and applied it to those who have made or expect to make 'reproductive health decisions,'" said Sarah Pitlyk, Thomas More Society special counsel, in a statement. "The law would therefore force nonprofit organizations like Our Lady's Inn, whose mission is to promote and facilitate abortion alternatives, to hire abortion advocates, despite their opposition to the ministry's reason for existence."
Proponents of the ordinance have been unable to point to any examples of discrimination in employment, housing and reality against individuals who have had or were planning to have an abortion. Pitlyk described the ordinance as a "remedy in search of a problem."
The suit notes that the ordinance violates the U.S. Constitution and several state laws, including the Missouri Religious Freedom Restoration Act, and others that prohibit employer mandated coverage for abortion, and provide for maternity homes, adoption and pregnancy assistance for low-income women.
"This ordinance does not exempt individuals with sincere religious, moral or ethical objections to abortion from its requirements in any way," Pitlyk said, "and even for qualifying religious organizations, the exemption for employment, housing and realty is extremely limited. That is unconstitutional, and directly violates both federal and state law."
Pitlyk also noted that the Missouri legislature continues to fund life-affirming programs, including $6.46 million for the Alternatives to Abortion program, and has cut support of Planned Parenthood and other agencies that perform or refer for abortions not necessary to save the life of the mother.
"The City of St. Louis, by pushing an abortion agenda, is clearly out of step with the rest of the state," Pitlyk said.
