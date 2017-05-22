Clergy appointments for May 15
Rev. Msgr. Dennis R. Stehly, currently pastor of Ste. Genevieve Parish in Ste. Genevieve, is appointed vicar general/moderator of the curia, effective June 27, 2017.
Rev. Michael P. Boehm, is appointed vicar general, while continuing his appointment as vicar for priests, effective June 27, 2017.
Rev. Mr. Gerson Parra, newly ordained transitional deacon, is appointed to assist the pastor of St. Charles Borromeo Parish in St. Charles, effective June 1, 2017.
Rev. Mr. Philiphraj Rathinam, newly ordained transitional deacon, is appointed to assist the pastor of St. Margaret Mary Alacoque Parish, Oakville, effective June 1, 2017.
Rev. Mr. Christopher M. Rubie, newly ordained transitional deacon, is appointed to assist the pastor of Immaculate Conception Parish in Dardenne Prairie, effective June 1, 2017.
Rev. Mr. Daniel Koko-Oleko, with the permission of his bishop of the Diocese of Tshumbe, Democratic Republic of Congo, is appointed to assist the pastor of St. Gabriel the Archangel Parish in St. Louis, effective June 1, 2017.
Deacon Ronald LeFors, a permanent deacon assisting the pastor of St. Angela Merici Parish and the Catholic Education Office, has relocated to the Diocese of Tyler, Texas.
