Clergy appointments for May 8
Deacon Paul D. Craska, a permanent deacon assisting the pastor of St. John Bosco Parish in Creve Coeur, is granted retirement status, effective July 1, 2017.
Deacon C. Frank Chauvin, a permanent deacon assisting the pastor of Ascension Parish in Chesterfield, is granted the status of Senior Deacon continuing to assist the pastor of Ascension Parish, effective June 1, 2017.
Deacon Timothy C. Dolan, a permanent deacon assisting the parochial administrator of St. Gerard Majella Parish, Kirkwood, is granted the status of Senior Deacon continuing to assist the parochial administrator of St. Gerard Majella Parish, effective June 1, 2017.
Deacon Norbert Gawedzinski, a permanent deacon assisting the pastor of St. John Parish in Imperial, is granted retirement status, effective June 1, 2017.
Deacon Edward Raymond Kiely, a permanent deacon assisting the pastor of Christ the King Parish in University City, is granted the status of Senior Deacon continuing to assist the pastor of Christ the King Parish, effective June 1, 2017.
Deacon Donald L. McElroy, a permanent deacons assisting the pastor of St. Charles Borromeo Parish in St. Charles, is granted the status of Senior Deacon, effective May 1, 2017.
Deacon John F. Meere, a permanent deacon, assisting the pastor of Ste. Genevieve Parish in Ste. Genevieve, is granted retirement status, effective May 21, 2017
Deacon James L. Murphy, a permanent deacon assisting the pastor of St. Dominic Savior Parish in Affton, is granted retirement status, effective June 8, 2017.
Deacon Steven H. Wohlert, a permanent deacon assisting the pastor of St. Anselm Parish in Creve Coeur, is granted the status of Senior Deacon continuing to assist the pastor of St. Anselm Parish, effective June 1, 2017.
- News »
- Virtual Vestibule »
- Year of Mercy
- Living Our Faith
- Church Teaching »
- Opinion »
- Event/Job postings »
- Education »