Clergy appointments for March 20
Deacon Bernard A. Buckman, a permanent deacon, is granted the status of senior deacon, remaining in his assignment of assisting the pastor of St. Patrick Parish in Wentzville, effective April 1, 2017.
Deacon Kenneth C. Clemens, Jr., a permanent deacon, parish life coordinator of Immaculate Conception Parish in Maplewood, is granted retirement status, effective April 1, 2017.
Deacon Harvey Dubbs, a permanent deacon, assisting the pastor of St. Clare Parish in St. Clair, is granted retirement status, effective April 1, 2017.
Deacon John P. Flanigan, Jr, a permanent deacon, assisting the pastor of Holy Redeemer Parish in Webster Groves, is appointed parish life coordinator of Immaculate Conception Parish in Maplewood, effective April 1, 2017.
Deacon Delfin S. Leonardo, a permanent deacon, is granted the status of senior deacon, remaining the Archbishop's Representative to the Filipino Community, assisting the pastor of St. Joseph Parish in Clayton, and assisting the chaplain of Mercy Hospital in St. Louis, effective April 1, 2017.
Deacon William F. Priesmeyer, Jr., a permanent deacon, is granted the status of senior deacon, remaining in his assignment of assisting the pastor of Holy Trinity Parish in St. Ann, effective April 1, 2017.
Deacon Richard L. Stevens, a permanent deacon, is granted the status of senior deacon, remaining in his assignment of assisting the pastor of St. Anthony Parish in High Ridge, effective April 1, 2017.
- News »
- Virtual Vestibule »
- Year of Mercy
- Living Our Faith
- Church Teaching »
- Opinion »
- Event/Job postings »
- Education »