Clergy appointments for Feb. 27

Submitted on May 22, 2017

Deacon John Beckmann, a permanent deacon, assisting the pastor of St. Dominic Savio Parish in Affton, is also assigned to assist the pastor of St. George Parish in Affton, effective March 1, 2017.

Deacon Leonard Sisul, a permanent deacon, assisting the pastor of St. George Parish in Affton, is also assigned to assist the pastor of St. Dominic Savio Parish in Affton, effective March 1, 2017. 

Bookmark/Search this post with
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Google
  • LinkedIn
  • del.icio.us
  • Digg
  • MySpace
  • Reddit
No votes yet