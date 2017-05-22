Clergy appointments for Feb. 20
Deacon Donald L. Driscoll, a permanent deacon assisting the parochial administrator of Our Lady of the Holy Cross Parish in St. Louis, is granted retirement status, effective March 1, 2017.
Deacon Stephen L. Murray, a permanent deacon assisting the pastor of All Saints Parish in University City, is assigned to assist the pastor of Holy Redeemer Parish in Webster Groves, effective Feb. 27, 2017.
Deacon Dennis K. Stovall, a permanent deacon assisting the pastor of St. Clare of Assisi Parish in Ellisville, is appointed to assist the pastor of Sts. Peter and Paul Parish in St. Louis. He continues in his assignment of assisting physically disabled people and the dental mission, effective March 31, 2017.
Deacon John Weatherholt, a permanent deacon assisting the pastor of St. Paul Parish in Fenton, is granted retirement status, effective March 1, 2017.
