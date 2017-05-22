Clergy appointments for Jan. 30
Submitted on May 22, 2017
Deacon Robert S. Penberthy, a permanent deacon assisting the pastor of St. George Parish in Affton, is granted retirement status, effective Feb. 1.
Rev. Eric F. Olsen, associate pastor of Holy Redeemer Parish in Webster Groves, is assigned to the Latin America Apostolate serving the Archdiocese of La Paz, Bolivia, effective July 1.
