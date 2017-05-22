Clergy appointments for Jan. 9

Submitted on May 22, 2017

Deacon Leroy A. Martin, a permanent deacon, assisting the chaplain at St. Mary's Health Center, is granted retirement status, effective Jan. 31, 2017

Rev. Timothy J. Foy, associate pastor of Holy Infant Parish in Ballwin, is appointed parochial administrator of St. John the Baptist Parish, Gildehaus, effective Jan. 17, 2017

Rev. Michael R. Rennier, newly ordained, is appointed associate pastor of Holy Infant Parish in Ballwin, effective Jan. 17, 2017. 

