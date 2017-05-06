Four ordained transitional deacons
On the heels of Auxiliary Bishop Mark S. Rivituso's episcopal ordination four days prior, four men were ordained as transitional deacons May 2 at the Cathedral Basilica of St. Louis.
Archbishop Robert J. Carlson ordained Gerson Perra Meza, Philiphraj Rathinam and Christopher Rubie for the Archdiocese of St. Louis and Daniel Koko-Oleko for the Diocese of Tshumbe (Democratic Republic of Congo). Bishop Rivituso, Bishop-emeritus Robert J. Hermann and Bishop Felipe Sãnchez Aponte from the Diocese of Chiquinquira, Colombia — Perra's home diocese — concelebrated, along with archdiocesan priests.
In addition to family and friends, Kenrick-Glennon Seminary classmates and colleagues were in the congregation, celebrating the men's diaconate ordination en route — "God-willing," as men in formation say — to priestly ordination next spring.
Each took a long and winding road toward Holy Orders, a unique path in answering God's call to formation. The next issue of the St. Louis Review will profile the four, detailing their call to service.
"May you always be like Jesus, who came not to be served but to serve," Archbishop Carlson said in the homily.
