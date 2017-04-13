Divine Mercy Sunday celebrates fullness of Christ’s resurrection
The feast of Divine Mercy, or Divine Mercy Sunday, is observed on the octave of Easter and celebrates the fullness of Christ's Resurrection. This year, the feast will be celebrated April 23.
The feast was initiated by St. Maria Faustina Kowalska, a Polish nun who kept a diary in the 1930s of Christ's private revelations, telling her of His message of mercy. She wrote that she first saw a vision of Jesus on Feb. 22, 1931. He had rays of mercy streaming from His heart. Christ told her to have an image painted to represent the vision and to write below it, "Jesus, I trust in you!"
St. Faustina died of tuberculosis in 1938 at age 33. St. John Paul II canonized her in 2000 and declared Divine Mercy Sunday a worldwide feast day. Two years later, he instituted a plenary indulgence for those who participate in the devotion. St. John Paul II was canonized on the feast of Divine Mercy in 2014.
To receive the graces of the plenary indulgence on Divine Mercy Sunday, along with the usual conditions (sacramental confession, holy Communion, and prayers for the intentions of the pope), the faithful, while in a state of grace and detached from venial sin, are asked to take part in the prayers and devotions the Second Sunday of Easter held in honor of Divine Mercy in any church or chapel, or else they should recite the Our Father and Creed before the Blessed Sacrament adding a devotional prayer to the merciful Lord.
People also are encouraged to pray the novena of Divine Mercy, which begins Good Friday and ends the Saturday before Divine Mercy Sunday; to pray the Divine Mercy chaplet; and to be merciful toward others through words, actions and prayers. (To learn how to pray the Divine Mercy chaplet and novena, visit www.thedivinemercy.org.)
Twenty-eight parishes in the Archdiocese of St. Louis have planned observances for the feast April 23. They include:
CELEBRATIONS INCLUDING MASS
ASSUMPTION — 403 N. Main St. in O'Fallon; confessions begin at 2:30 p.m., with eucharistic adoration, Rosary, and Divine Mercy chaplet; Mass at 4 p.m.
CATHEDRAL BASILICA OF ST. LOUIS — Lindell Boulevard and Newstead Avenue; Mass at noon celebrated by Msgr. Joseph Simon; Following Mass, eucharistic adoration, confessions from 1-3 p.m.; Divine Mercy image will be in the sanctuary; 3 p.m. chaplet of Divine Mercy, ending with Benediction.
GOOD SHEPHERD — 703 N. Third St. in Hillsboro; 2 p.m. exposition of the Blessed Sacrament, veneration of Divine Mercy image and confessions, 3 p.m. Divine Mercy chaplet, followed by Mass celebrated by Father Christopher Holtmann.
HOLY INFANT — 627 Dennison Drive in Ballwin; 1:30-3 p.m. confessions, 2:15 p.m. exposition of the Blessed Sacrament, Rosary, novena and litany of the Sacred Heart, 3 p.m. Divine Mercy chaplet and Benediction; 3:30 p.m. Mass celebrated by Father Thomas Vordtriede.
IMMACULATE HEART OF MARY — 4092 Blow St. in south St. Louis; 2 p.m. eucharistic adoration, confessions, Rosary; 3 p.m. Divine Mercy chaplet and prayers, ending with Benediction; 3:30 p.m. Mass celebrated by Father Kristian Teater.
INCARNATE WORD — 13416 Olive Boulevard in Chesterfield; 2:30 p.m. blessing and veneration of Divine Mercy image, exposition of the Blessed Sacrament, Divine Mercy chaplet and litany, and Benediction, ending with Mass at 3:15 p.m. celebrated by Msgr. Eugene Morris.
OUR LADY — 4696 Notre Dame Lane in House Springs; blessing of Divine Mercy image at Masses 5 p.m. Saturday and 7:30, 9:30 and 11:30 a.m. Sunday; following all Masses, Divine Mercy chaplet and litany, prayers for the plenary indulgence and veneration of image and first-class relic of St. Faustina.
SACRED HEART — 555 Bailey Road in Crystal City; 11 a.m. Mass, followed by Apostolate for Family Consecration Divine Mercy video, Rosary and chaplet of Divine Mercy.
ST. ANDREW — 309 Hoffmeister Ave. in Lemay; Divine Mercy image will be present at Masses 4 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. Sunday; Divine Mercy chaplet and prayers for the plenary indulgence will be prayed after all Masses. St. Andrew will join St. Martin of Tours Parish at their special Holy Hour celebration.
ST. FERDINAND — 1765 Charbonier Road in Florissant; confessions 1:30 p.m., exposition of the Blessed Sacrament, Divine Mercy chaplet and Benediction; 3 p.m. Mass celebrated by Father James Mason.
ST. FRANCIS DE SALES ORATORY — 2653 Ohio Ave.; 10 a.m. High Mass followed by chaplet of Divine Mercy. Confessions will be heard all morning.
ST. GEORGE — 4980 Heege Road in Affton; 2-3 p.m. exposition of Blessed Sacrament, confessions, Rosary, chaplet and Benediction; 3 p.m. Mass celebrated by Father Tom Robertson.
ST. JOSEPH — 6020 Old Antonia Road in Imperial; 2-4:30 p.m. confessions; 3 p.m. exposition of the Blessed Sacrament and chaplet of Divine Mercy; 4:30 p.m. Mass.
ST. ROSE PHILIPPINE DUCHESNE — 1210 Paddock Dr. in Florissant; Divine Mercy image will be blessed after all Sunday Masses and prayers for plenary indulgence will be offered; 2 p.m. Mass celebrated by Father Robert Brockland, CM; exposition of the Blessed Sacrament and Divine Mercy chaplet after Mass, ending with Benediction.
CELEBRATIONS WITHOUT MASS
ASSUMPTION — 603 Miller St. in New Haven; 2 p.m. exposition of the Blessed Sacrament, confessions, Rosary, 3 p.m. sung Divine Mercy chaplet, ending with Benediction.
HOLY REDEEMER — 17 Joy Ave. in Webster Groves; 3 p.m. Divine Mercy chaplet and a personal reflection on the power of Divine Mercy.
MARY MOTHER OF THE CHURCH — 5901 Kerth Road in south St. Louis County; 3-4 p.m. eucharistic Holy Hour with Divine Mercy chaplet, ending with Benediction.
OUR LADY OF LOURDES — 1014 Madison Ave. in Washington; 2 p.m. exposition of the Blessed Sacrament, Rosary, Divine Mercy chaplet, closing with Benediction.
QUEEN OF ALL SAINTS — 6603 Christopher Drive in Oakville; 2:30 p.m. confessions, eucharistic adoration prayer service including sung Divine Mercy chaplet and ending with Benediction. Also includes veneration of Divine Mercy image and Rosary.
ST. DAVID — 2334 Tenbrook Road in Arnold; 1:30 p.m. confessions, 2 p.m. Holy Hour with exposition of the Blessed Sacrament, Divine Mercy devotions and chanting the Divine Mercy chaplet.
ST. FRANCIS OF ASSISI — 4556 Telegraph Road in Oakville; 3 p.m. Divine Mercy Holy Hour with confessions, eucharistic adoration, readings, prayer and reflection, ending with Benediction.
ST. FRANCIS BORGIA — 115 Cedar St. in Washington; 2 p.m. exposition of the Blessed Sacrament, confessions, Rosary, sung Divine Mercy chaplet, veneration of first-class relic of St. Faustina, ending with Benediction.
ST. GERARD MAJELLA — 1969 Dougherty Ferry Road in Kirkwood; 2:30-4 p.m. eucharistic adoration with chanting of Divine Mercy chaplet, Divine Mercy litany, ending with Benediction; Confessions start at 2:30 p.m. until all are heard.
ST. JAMES — 1107 Summit in Catawissa; confessions will be heard from 11 a.m.-noon; eucharistic adoration will continue until 1 p.m., ending with Benediction.
ST. MARGARET MARY ALACOQUE — 4900 Ringer Road in Oakville; 2:30-3:30 p.m. Holy Hour including exposition of the Blessed Sacrament, Divine Mercy devotions, confessions, and veneration of first-class relic of St. Faustina, ending with Benediction. Celebrant is Father Scott Scheiderer.
ST. MARTIN OF TOURS — 610 W. Ripa Ave. in Lemay; 2 p.m. Holy Hour with exposition of the Blessed Sacrament, Divine Mercy devotions, chanting the Divine Mercy chaplet, prayer of the act of consecration of the United States to the Immaculate Heart of Mary, ending with Benediction. (St. Martin of Tours is joining with St. Andrew for Divine Mercy celebrations; see listing.)
ST. PAUL — 15 Forest Knoll in Fenton; 3-4 p.m. Divine Mercy Holy Hour with Divine Mercy image and Divine Mercy chaplet.
ST. VINCENT DE PAUL CHURCH — 1000 Rosati Court in Perryville; 3 p.m. eucharistic adoration, confessions, Divine Mercy chaplet, viewing of Divine Mercy image, ending with Benediction.
