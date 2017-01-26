Next issue of Catholic St. Louis magazine available soon

Our latest edition of Catholic St. Louis magazine is in the mail this week. Our cover story takes a look at the "Renaissance in Catholic Education" - a reconfiguration of some schools and the archdiocesan Catholic Education Office to ensure stability and growth in the archdiocese's Catholic schools.

Other stories include a feature on the tips for a healthy social media presence, advice to invite family members back to church, a story on prayer as communication, a profile of the youth ministry core team member Christ Luzecky and more.

See the online version of the entire February/March issue of Catholic St. Louis magazine, at www.catholicstlouis.com. Not a subscriber? Catholic St. Louis is mailed free to homes 6 times a year. Call 314.792.7507 or subscriptions@stlouisreview.com to subscribe. 

