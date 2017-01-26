Generation Life teens on the way to Washington, D.C. have got some serious #busrideprobs
Approximately 2,100 teenagers, young adults, adult chaperones, volunteers, Catholic priests, seminarians, and other pro-life supporters will make the trek to Washington, D.C., for the 44th annual March for Life on Friday, Jan. 27 as part of the “Generation Life” Pilgrimage, sponsored by the archdiocesan Catholic Youth Apostolate.
Separate St. Louis groups totaling approximately 300 youth will attend the Youth Rally and Mass for Life
at the Verizon Center in Washington, D.C. Several hundred other St. Louisans, including the Missouri-Illinois Life Caravan, are also expected to attend.
Follow the Generation Life pilgrimage @GenLifeSTL and #GenLifeSTL on twitter and Instagram, GenLifeSTL
facebook page, and the GenLifeSTL blog, genlifestl365.com. Some of the activities will be live streamed.
Teens left on their buses Jan. 25, and are using the hashtag #busrideprobs to playfully vent their issues while making the overnight trip to Washington. Here's a sampling:
