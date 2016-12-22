Invitee to Major League Soccer Combine thankful for success
"Thankful" is Austin Ledbetter's reaction to his selection to be among 53 NCAA Division I college soccer players invited to the 2017 adidas MLS Player Combine.
No chest-thumping or "look at me" attitude from the elite Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville player, who will participate in the Major League Soccer pre-draft event in Los Angeles Jan. 7-12.
Ledbetter gives thanks to his coaches, parents and other family members, with special appreciation for his teammates, noting that "without them I wouldn't be here."
His coach at SIUE, Mario Sanchez, said Ledbetter "is just a good person. He has a big heart. In my opinion, he cares for other people, and when you see him play it comes out in the sense that he's always trying to do what's best for the team. And he's humble."
Ledbetter has put in the hard work for his achievements and knows the hard work will have to continue for him to succeed as a professional soccer player. This year, he was named Missouri Valley Conference Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year. He also was named to the All-MVC first team, his second consecutive first-team selection. His Player of the Year selection was a first for SIUE.
Ledbetter began playing soccer at age 3 and played on CYC teams at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish in St. Charles and for the St. Louis Scott Gallagher Soccer Club. At Christian Brothers College High School, he was a second-team All-State selection as well as a first team All-Metro and All-Conference pick his junior season (2011). That team included Justin Bilyeu, now with the New York Red Bulls and Ledbetter's teammate at SIUE his first three seasons.
In his senior year of high school, he was a member of the initial 10-month St. Louis Scott Gallagher Academy program. That U15/U16 team reached the U.S. Academy program national final.
"I grew up around the sport, watching it because of my dad," Ledbetter said, noting that his dad, Joe, an excellent player, wanted to go far in the sport but gave it up to devote himself to being the parent of a newborn and providing for his family. His uncle, Rich Ledbetter, was a Coaches' All-American at St. Louis Community College-Florissant Valley and played at St. Louis University before a career-ending injury. "It's been in our family forever, something I've always loved", Ledbetter said. "It's like my get-away. When things aren't going well, I step on the field and everything's perfect. It's good to have something like that."
His goal of playing pro soccer is near — "having my name on the back of a real jersey," as he calls it. He laughed when asked about how much hard work it takes. It involves practice and weight training outside of what the team requires. "The work you do on your own when people aren't watching, that's what makes you successful," he said.
Ledbetter praised CBC coach Terry Michler and noted that he appreciated his time there. He also highly recommends SIUE, a school close to home and "the best choice I ever made," he said.
His advice to young athletes is "never give up. There will be times when people don't believe in you, but you have to keep going. My biggest thing was that I wouldn't listen to anyone but my coaches, parents and family. Don't listen to what social media says or what other people are saying about you or your team. That doesn't matter. It's all about your team, your teammates, your coaches and yourself."
Before each game, the anchor on SIUE's defensive back line says a prayer, nothing specific, just asking God to look over him and to help him keep focused.
>> At SIUE
Austin Ledbetter appeared in 57 games for the Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville Cougars, starting 56 of them while earning Missouri Valley Conference recognition all three seasons.
His coach at SIUE, Mario Sanchez, called Ledbetter "coachable, always willing to learn and listen, try new things out, whether it's helping him become a better player or to help his team become better."
The CBC High School graduate, a parishioner of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton in St. Charles, leads by example, Sanchez said. At practice, he's "ready and willing to work hard," the coach said. "He plays so hard every single game, it doesn't matter whether he's playing a big-name school or a so-called small-name school, it's his training — he does it the right way all the time."
Ledbetter's family also is humble and thankful, Sanchez said. "I give his parents so much credit for how they raised him. This day and age, with all the challenges these kids face, it's amazing. To see a kid like Austin, he knows he's not perfect, we know he's not perfect, but he tries. That's all you can ask for, all the boys on the
