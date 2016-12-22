BEFORE THE CROSS | Jesus comes into our small and insignificant lives
Do you ever feel like your life is too small or too sinful to be worthy of Jesus coming into it?
The Gospel accounts of Jesus' birth serve as an antidote to that line of thinking. I say "antidote" deliberately — because this line of thinking is a spiritual poison. Our lives may be small. They may be sinful. But those truths are sometimes used to cloak a great lie — that Jesus won't come into our lives until we're worthy; that we need to get cleaned up before He comes.
Consider the genealogy of Jesus in the Gospel of Matthew. Sure, there were big names there — heroes of the faith such as Abraham and David. But there were plenty of small names, too, people whose deeds no one remembers: Aminadab and Asaph, Joram and Jotham — not exactly household names. In addition, Matthew recounts plenty of scandalous deeds in Jesus' genealogy. Tamar had a child by her father-in-law. Rahab was a prostitute. Solomon was born from what was originally an adulterous union.
The line into which Jesus was born wasn't all big names and pure deeds. But that's the point. Jesus' genealogy is similar to our lives: Maybe there have been big achievements, but mostly it's been small deeds and things we would rather forget. If Jesus came into that family line just as it was, He can come into my life just as it is. That's Good News to think about and celebrate this Christmas.
Or consider the account of Jesus' birth in the Gospel of Luke. In that account, Jesus was born in Bethlehem because a decree went out from Caesar Augustus calling for a census. That means Jesus was born in occupied territory. He didn't come because they had already freed themselves from oppression; He came because they needed to be set free.
The same is true of our lives. There may be parts of our lives in which we aren't free. In fact, our lives may be occupied by the enemy — sin. But just like He did 2,000 years ago, Jesus comes into our occupied territory to set us free.
Finally, consider the angel's message to the shepherds. Shepherds weren't the most significant people in society, or the most reputable — but the angel of the Lord appeared to them with the news of Jesus' birth. Our lives might seem as insignificant and disreputable as the shepherds. The Good News is still for us.
If Jesus can come into a line of ancestors as messy as His, He can come into a life as messy as mine. If Jesus can come into land occupied by Rome to set His people free, He can come into a life occupied by sin to set me free. If Jesus can bring the Good News to the lowly and disreputable shepherds, He can bring the Good News into my lowly and disreputable life as well.
So, the next time you're tempted to put Jesus on hold because your life seems too small and insignificant, or too dark and sinful, or because you aren't free from sin — read the accounts about the birth of Jesus. Those are exactly the kinds of places into which Jesus was born 2,000 years ago. Those are exactly the kinds of places where He wants to come into our lives today.
Merry Christmas!
- News »
- Virtual Vestibule »
- Year of Mercy
- Living Our Faith
- Church Teaching »
- Opinion »
- Event/Job postings »
- Education »