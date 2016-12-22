BRIMMING WITH HOPE | The best Christmas programs ever
As a school administrator for many years, I have attended a good number of school Christmas programs. I have seen everything from simple songs on risers, to choreographed routines, to elaborate plays. This year, I had the privilege of attending the Christmas programs at Annunziata School, St. Gemma Center, and St. Joan of Arc, three locations for our Catholic special education programs. What I witnessed at each was extremely impressive, even for a veteran audience member.
If you aren't familiar with these programs, the first thing you need to know is that they aren't just schools — they are families. Each is small enough that every student knows every other student and the administration, staff and parents work cooperatively. There are certainly daily challenges, but the school atmosphere is primarily one of love and joy. Those attributes were on full display at this year's Christmas programs.
At Annunziata this year, older and younger classrooms paired together. The first two classrooms presented the story of a boy with ADHD whose distractions seem to mess up the annual school nativity play. The boy complains that his distractions are because they always tell the story in the same boring way each year. When the director asks the boy how he would tell the story, things really got entertaining. The stable animals sang about Mary's Baby to the tune of "Sherry" by Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons, the shepherds sang about "Christmas in the Manger Zone" to the tune of Kenny Loggins' Top Gun hit, the angels sang "Gloria" to the melody of Laura Branigan, and the Wise Men danced like the Blues Brothers as they performed a version of "Soul Man."
The other two classrooms portrayed a futuristic family and their flashbacks to teach about the deeper meaning and scriptural significance behind 12 symbols of Christmas ranging from tree ornaments, to candy canes, to wreaths. In each play, we were reminded of the true reason for the season. Even though the scripts and lyrics were well-written, it was the children who stole the show.
Students helped each other remember lines, find their places on stage, and assisted younger students with their parts. That would have been expected for students after many rehearsals, but amazingly enough, the school was suffering with student illnesses and many of the students performing that day were also filling in parts for missing students. I only know that because Gerre Book, the school principal, told me afterward. I surely wouldn't have guessed it from what I saw on stage. The students' willingness to jump in and perform songs and dances they had not rehearsed spoke volumes about how secure, comfortable, and joyful they were.
Students of the Learning Center at St. Joan of Arc flow in and out of the regular classroom each day based on their individual needs, and on stage blended in beautifully with their classmates for great music and movement. St. Gemma Center students have autism and have such infectious joy that you can't help but feel God's presence. Several times throughout the year, they join their neighbors at St. Clare of Assisi School for special events. The impact these students have on St. Clare of Assisi and St. Joan of Arc students is just as significant as the affect those students have on our children with special needs. That is also true in all our learning centers and inclusive Catholic schools.
Christmas is about joyfully welcoming a holy, innocent child sent by God into our midst to teach us more about life. After visiting the students at Annunziata, St. Gemma and St. Joan of Arc, I am grateful I got to open those gifts early this year. Merry Christmas!
Nelson is superintendent of Catholic education for the Archdiocese of St. Louis.
