Archdiocesan School Oversight Committee to address Northeast County Deanery
The Archdiocesan School Oversight Committee is working on a plan to address issues affecting Catholic elementary schools in the Northeast County Deanery.
A letter sent to families of students in the deanery noted that the Catholic population in the area and school enrollment continues to decline, and some parishes struggle to financially maintain their schools in the short term.
In an interview Msgr. Mark Rivituso said: "As we embark upon a renaissance of Catholic education in the Archdiocese, we are being proactive in addressing the challenges facing our elementary schools. In the midst of this initiative, I have found many becoming one in confronting our present challenges and becoming partners in seeking solutions." Msgr. Rivituso is vicar general of the archdiocese and chair of the oversight committee.
"As we address the challenges, we also see this as an opportunity to foster Catholic identity, enhance curriculum, and to continue to be good stewards of our financial resources and funding of our Catholic schools," he said. "We invoke God's blessing upon this initiative and to keep in mind that the objective is to provide the best quality Catholic faith formation and education to the children we serve."
The letter said that schools in the Northeast County Deanery will remain open for the 2017-18 school year. The committee plans to meet with families and parishioners at each of the eight school sites beginning in January to offer recommendations, which would be phased in over the next several years.
The plan is to provide long-term solutions that will provide schools that are academically excellent with strong Catholic formation; affordable for families and parishes; accessible for families throughout the area; and use resources effectively and efficiently.
In the last several years, the archdiocese has financially assisted schools in the deanery, including more than $800,000 from the Annual Catholic Appeal to meet increasing operating costs; and providing families with more than $1.1 million in scholarship assistance through the Today and Tomorrow Educational Foundation, Alive in Christ and Beyond Sunday campaigns.
Enrollment at the eight schools has dropped by about 25 percent in the last 10 years. The lowest enrollment is at Our Lady of Guadalupe, with 162 students. The largest enrollment is at Sacred Heart in Florissant, with 367 students.
The decline is similar to a national trend in Catholic elementary school enrollment, as reported by the National Catholic Educational Association. Since 2006, elementary school enrollment has declined by 27.6 percent in 12 urban dioceses and 20.1 percent in the rest of the United States.
In 2005, the Northeast County Deanery underwent a reorganization, and parishes and schools in the area began to look at ways to further strengthen themselves. As a result, the Federation of Catholic Schools in the Northeast Deanery was formed several years later to help increase viability, affordability and accessibility of quality Catholic education in the deanery.
