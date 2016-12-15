Sacred music evangelizes, lifts up hearts
VATICAN CITY — 'Tis the season for a huge assortment of holiday concerts and carols to choose from, making Advent and Christmas a unique period for reminding people of the evergreen beauty of sacred music.
And music can be that gentle lure that helps welcome and embrace those who have become distant from the Church, said one liturgy and music expert.
Like weddings and baptisms, "Christmas is a great time" to reach out and offer people an experience that encourages them to return to church more regularly, said Paul Inwood, a British composer and former director of liturgy and music for the Diocese of Portsmouth.
"When it comes to Christmas, I'm always very aware of the people who perhaps come just once or twice a year" to church, he said in early December.
For that reason, he said, the music that parishes program should be "beautiful and magnificent," but also "hospitable" and "accessible" to everyone.
Because "you can't find anything more religious and more joyful in sacred celebrations than the whole congregation expressing its faith and devotion in song," Inwood said.
Msgr. Vincenzo De Gregorio, who heads the Pontifical Institute of Sacred Music in Rome, said that accessibility means respectfully matching the complexity of the music to the abilities of the congregation so that everyone can participate and feel elevated by the music.
Inwood said before the Second Vatican Council, liturgical music was performed by choirs and the people in the pews were spectators.
"After Vatican II, the kind of liturgy that we had changed its nature and went back to the traditions of the earlier Church when participation in the liturgy was the norm," he said.
Music was now seen "as a ministry, rather than a performance, and it serves the people and helps them lift up their voices and praise to God," said the composer.
This push for musical reform was already well underway before the Second Vatican Council, Msgr. De Gregorio said, which is why the pontifical institute was founded in 1911 by St. Pius X. The institute was established to respond to the growing belief that "the people must sing," he said.
The institute teaches religious and laypeople from all over the world about liturgical music as well as giving them the practical skills to include and promote new forms of artistic expression appropriate to the present culture and people.
The tendency toward inclusion is a unique characteristic of the Latin-rite Catholic Church, said the monsignor, who is an expert in the pipe organ and Gregorian chant, and has degrees in sacred theology and modern literature.
Roman Catholicism was heavily influenced by "the ancient Roman mentality," he said, which saw that expanding into new territories and spreading its influence meant including and assimilating all that was good and useful from the local cultures.
This history of inclusion "is the secret of the development of music" and all arts, he said.
The Latin-rite Catholic Church "never chose one style. It never said 'no'" to new developments and allowing instruments, which "for around 1,000 years were never used in (Christian) worship because they stunk of paganism."
"In her wisdom," he said, the Church embraces appealing local traditions and elevates them, finds a way to fold them into the sacred.
Education and formation, he and Inwood said, have to tackle both fronts: the risk that clergy don't understand music and its proper expression, and the risk that musicians don't know enough about liturgy.
Inwood said "there's a lot of goodwill" on both sides to do the right thing, but people need to understand how music is "integral to the rite and not just an optional stuck on top of it, which is how it sometimes comes across."
"The music needs to fit the ritual like a glove," which requires people understand not just music, but also "what liturgical action is doing so they can tailor the music to what is going on," a skill not unlike what composers do when fitting musical scores to action unfolding on film or the stage.
For nuns, sacred music is fruit of faith
GOWER, Mo. — Tucked away off a rocky road in Gower in rural Missouri, a small community of cloistered nuns has just come out with a new Christmas album.
Their music, which started as private prayer, has become a musical balm for a weary world in search of peace. Their sweet harmonies are the fruit of their faith and they have chosen to share it with the world.
Chances are that this new album, "Caroling at Ephesus," will be a hit. Though the sisters live quietly in near obscurity — their singing is well-known. Four of their previous albums have topped the music charts. When they sing, people love to listen.
The Benedictines of Mary, Queen of Apostles at the Priory of Our Lady of Ephesus range in age from 18 to 92. They have chosen to leave the world and spend their days working in silence — except for when they are singing sacred music.
"We are in a sense reaching back through time and conserving that way of life for the future," explained Mother Cecelia, prioress. "These women really want to be a part of it. It is 1,500 years old, this Benedictine way of life and it has given the Church thousands of saints. They aspire to this and want to pass on that ideal."
The nuns milk cows, gather eggs, make vestments and nurture the souls of weary priests. One of their specialties is making church vestments by hand.
The sisters chant in Latin every day. When it came time to choose carols for their new album, they looked for music that expressed devotion to the Christ Child most beautifully, according to Sister Scholastica.
This latest album includes the debut of their eldest sister, 92-year-old Sister Wilhelmina, who sang with them as they recorded "O Come All Ye Faithful."
The sisters are in the process of raising money to build their priory church and they thought a Christmas CD would be fitting.
Said Sister Scholastica, "We are seeking to build a house for Our Lord, and remembered that on Christmas night he had no place to lay His head."
— Karen Pulfer Focht, Catholic News Service
