Pope pleads for peace and aid corridors in Syria
VATICAN CITY — Pope Francis urged Syrian President Bashar Assad to do everything possible to end the war in his country, to protect civilians and to ensure humanitarian agencies can deliver emergency aid to the people.
Syria's SANA news agency reported Assad met Dec. 12 with new Cardinal Mario Zenari, the papal nuncio to Syria, and that the cardinal delivered a letter from the pope.
The Vatican confirmed the news a few hours later, saying in a statement that "in naming Archbishop Mario Zenari to the College of Cardinals, the Holy Father sought to show a particular sign of affection for the beloved Syrian people, so sorely tried in recent years."
"In a letter sent through the new cardinal," the Vatican statement said, "Pope Francis expressed again his appeal to President Bashar al-Assad and to the international community for an end to the to the violence" and for a "peaceful resolution of hostilities, condemning all forms of extremism and terrorism from whatever quarter they may come."
The pope also asked Assad "to ensure that international humanitarian law is fully respected with regard to the protection of the civilians and access to humanitarian aid."
After reciting the Angelus prayer Dec. 11 with people in St. Peter's Square, the pope said that he is close in prayer to the people of the besieged city of Aleppo, Syria.
"We must not forget that Aleppo is a city and that there are people there: families, children, elderly, sick," he said. "Unfortunately, we have become used to the war and destruction, but we must not forget that Syria is a country full of history, culture and faith. We cannot allow this to be negated by war, which is a pile of abuse and falsity."
Maronite Archbishop Joseph Tobji of Aleppo told Catholic News Service Dec. 13 that the Syrian army had liberated most of the city from ISIS the previous day. He said the Syrian army called for the terrorists to surrender and come forward without their weapons.
"Unfortunately, there was no surrendering," Archbishop Tobji said, adding that Aleppo is still 1 percent or 2 percent under control of the Islamic State.
Yet, because the city is nearly completely under Syrian army control, "the people are celebrating," the archbishop said.
Like a parade, "there were car convoys, people marching everywhere, expressing their joy," he said.
As for the future for Aleppo, Archbishop Tobji said the international community was "always against the wishes of the Syrian people."
"Now that we're looking toward the future, we're hoping that the wishes of the Syrian people will be taken into consideration," he said.
Archbishop Tobji noted that "there is a lot to rebuild" and it will be a "huge challenge" to put the economy on the right track "after all this destruction."
He commended Pope Francis' Dec. 12 letter to Assad, noting that the letter would impact people's lives, "encouraging them in their daily tasks."
"It gives the people hope," the archbishop added. "It's always a plus for the people to hear from the Church's highest authority such words of encouragement and support."
Doctors, Church leaders tell the horrors of life in Syria
DUBLIN — Fifty percent of Syria's hospitals and medical centers have been destroyed or looted and their staff kidnapped, tortured or slaughtered, a leading Syrian surgeon told members of the Irish Parliament's Foreign Affairs Committee.
Dr. Bashir Mohammad, a cardiologist, was part of a delegation of high-profile Syrian medical and religious leaders who appealed Dec. 1 for an end to punitive European Union sanctions against his country.
Mohammad was accompanied by Melkite Catholic Patriarch Gregoire III Laham; Syriac Orthodox Patriarch Ignatius Aphrem II; Syria's grand mufti, Ahmad Badreddin Hassoun; and Dr. Ahmad al Khaddour, a cardiothoracic surgeon.
Khaddour, a professor of medicine at Damascus University, explained that the group had come to Ireland "to pass the message that Syria needs help."
"The European sanctions have affected our medical system very badly. We have a shortage of medical supplies on a daily basis. We have children dying because there is no medicine and children suffering because there is no fuel for heating."
He highlighted how the sanctions had depleted Syria's "capacity and capability in a very devastating way to manufacture medicines and to treat our patients."
"The sanctions have killed more people than ISIS," he said, referring to the Islamic State.
Prior to 2011, when the conflict in Syria erupted, hospitals had always been a safe place, but they became a "soft target," and the country's pharmaceutical industry was now no longer able to meet Syria's medical needs, Mohammad explained.
He contrasted this to the situation five years ago when the country was able to meet up to 95 percent of its own medical needs and was exporting its products to more than 54 countries.
Syria is now "reliant on medication from the black market and, with the weak purchase power of our currency, we are unable to buy medication," he said.
He told Catholic News Service: "We have lost half of our hospitals and three-quarters of our factories for medication — lift the sanctions please. We are friends to America and to the West."
— Sarah Mac Donald, Catholic News Service
