Archdiocesan Athletic Association adds Helias, Fr. Tolton
The Archdiocesan Athletic Association is expanding by two schools — Helias Catholic High School in Jefferson City, Mo., and Father Tolton Catholic High School in Columbia, Mo.
The schools will play in limited championship events in the 2017-18 school year, then full conference schedules in 2018-19. Both Helias Catholic and Father Tolton Catholic are in the Diocese of Jefferson City.
They will join eight archdiocesan high schools and three Catholic and Christian independent high schools in the conference. The additions expand the league's footprint to mid-Missouri.
The conference focuses on faith- and education-based athletics, with prayer before each league contest and sometimes afterward as well.
"One of our big priorities has always been that the schools in the conference really emphasize the faith-based component, and we feel that is reflected in the events we have in our conference," said Jim Welby, St. Dominic High School's athletic director and AAA league manager.
"It's a different dynamic and component that adds a whole lot of value to our kids," Welby said, noting that sometimes even parents at St. Dominic and other conference schools pray with their football teams after the game.
With the new members, the league's divisions will be realigned, split not by size or geography but by the number of sports programs at each school.
The expansion "only makes the conference better," said Mike England, president of St. Mary's High School. "It brings ... a higher level of competition. It will make everybody be better. That's a good thing, always trying to be as good as you can be."
AAA already has "Catholic schools that have quality athletic programs with many accomplishments and successes," he added. "And we're bringing in two schools with an enormous amount of accomplishments and successes themselves. When all is said and done, you have to admit that our conference is definitely one of the top conferences in the entire state of Missouri."
England considers bus travel to mid-Missouri to be a positive aspect.
"Our kids get a kick out of traveling," he said. "I'm a former coach, and whenever we had a chance to travel that brought us together as a team."
>> AAA Conference Schools
Beginning with the 2018-19 school year, the AAA Conference will have two divisions in all team sports and will remain one conference in all individual sports. The AAA team sports divisions, which have not yet been named, will be as follows:
Division X
Bishop DuBourg
Christian High (St. Charles)
Duchesne
Lutheran St. Charles
Rosati-Kain
Trinity Catholic
Division Y
Cardinal Ritter
Father Tolton
Helias Catholic
Notre Dame
St. Dominic
St. Francis Borgia
St. Mary's
The AAA Conference currently (before the new additions and closing of Kennedy Catholic High School) boasts:
• 12 schools that serve the Catholic and Christian communities in St. Louis City and St. Louis, St. Charles, Franklin, Lincoln, Warren and Jefferson counties.
• Eight co-ed high schools and three single-gender high schools
• 4,000 students collectively
• Schools as old as 1911 and as new as 2003.
• 77 state championships.
>> By the numbers
Helias Catholic High School
Where: Jefferson City
Founded: 1956
Enrollment:702
Parish schools represented: 12
State championships: 32 (12, wrestling: five, baseball; four, golf; three, girls track and field; two, boys cross country; two football, two, softball; one, girls cross country; one volleyball).
Father Tolton Catholic High School
Where: Columbia
Founded: 2011
Enrollment: 292
Parish schools represented:six
State championships: three (two, girls track & field; one, boys basketball).
