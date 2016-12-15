Archbishop approves new partnership model school
Archbishop Robert J. Carlson has accepted a recommendation to establish a new partnership model school at St. Joan of Arc Parish in south St. Louis.
The new kindergarten through eighth-grade school will serve Our Lady of Sorrows, St. James the Greater and St. Joan of Arc parishes at the site of St. Joan of Arc, Hampton and Pernod avenues, beginning in the 2017-18 school year. Under the model, the archdiocese partners with parishes and schools on decisions regarding governance, leadership, curriculum, programs and personnel. The new entity will be governed by a board that will include the superintendent of Catholic education of the archdiocese.
The Archdiocesan School Oversight Committee developed the model at the request of the parishes' pastors. The parishes were experiencing the same changes and challenges related to declining enrollment, increasing costs of the schools and a depletion of parish reserves. The plan was presented Oct. 30 at separate meetings for teachers, parish leaders and for parents and parishioners at all three parishes. The recommendation and input from parents and parishioners was presented to the archdiocesan Board of Catholic Education and to Archbishop Carlson.
Archbishop Carlson, in a letter to the pastors of the three schools, stated that he accepted the recommendation after receiving the input on it. He asked parish pastors to encourage parents to enroll their children at the new school.
"Considering the challenges that you and your parish community have faced, I am most grateful to you and your parishioners for your support of this recommendation," he wrote. "By partnering with your neighboring parishes to provide a vibrant Catholic education for South City, your parish will continue this proud tradition" of educating children in the faith.
The hiring process for a principal and teachers for the new school is beginning. Information about tuition rates, school day schedule, school year calendar, parent handbook, school curriculum and more will be posted at www.archstl.org/renaissance. A parent advisory committee for the new school will be established in early January to assist during the transition with such items as identifying potential school names, choosing the school uniform and planning community-building events. An open house will be held at the St. Joan of Arc building during Catholic Schools Week.
Some additional staff is being added at the school level to assist the director of city schools and the school principal in the administration of the school. This additional staff will include a coordinator of religious education, a director of development and a business manager.
The St. Joan of Arc site was chosen because of its location and visibility. In addition to housing the learning center currently at St. Joan of Arc School, plans are for the new school to include a learning consultant to assist teachers with the various learning needs of the students. Enrichment classes will be offered during the school day and after school. A band program, which has a long history at Our Lady of Sorrows School, will operate at the new school.
Under the plan for a "renaissance in education," the archdiocese is partnering with parishes and schools to ensure the schools are available, affordable and in the right locations. The partnership includes leadership — a position within the Catholic Education Office focused on schools in south St. Louis — and funding to ensure educational and religious educational programs are of similar quality in all of the schools.
In a letter sent to families of students in south city schools, Msgr. Mark S. Rivituso, vicar general of the archdiocese, stated that the plan will focus on "the changes confronting us, answer the challenges ahead of us, and offer new choices for families as we move forward."
Msgr. Rivituso oversees the School Oversight Committee, established by Archbishop Robert J. Carlson to assist deaneries and parishes in sustaining Catholic education in the archdiocese to foster the faith of students and inspire them to participate in the life and mission of the Church.
While the archdiocese has provided direct financial assistance for some parishes to meet the increasing operating costs, pastors, principals and parents have sought long-term solutions to the challenges.
Change is needed in part because of the challenge presented by decreased enrollment due to population decreases and families' inability to afford tuition. The recommendation for the partnership school is seen as providing the leadership, programs and types of schools needed to sustain vibrant Catholic education in the city. With enhanced leadership and strategic planning for all of the schools, the archdiocese will be better able to monitor these schools and address future change and challenges.
Related Articles
- Formation of new corporate model school recommended at St. Joan of Arc
- Principal – New School at St. Joan of Arc Parish
- Catholic school students receive free eye care through local partnership
- St. Margaret of Scotland School announces educational partnership
- Working together with new mission advancement initiative, our Catholic schools will be Alive in Christ!
- News »
- Virtual Vestibule »
- Year of Mercy
- Living Our Faith
- Church Teaching »
- Opinion »
- Event/Job postings »
- Education »