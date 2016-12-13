Teams charging ahead as basketball season begins
A successful start to the season has St. Dominic High School’s girls basketball team jubilant, while Notre Dame’s team is upbeat despite struggles in limited action against good teams.
The teams played a spirited contest Dec. 12 at Notre Dame, with St. Dominic winning 44-27. St. Dominic led throughout the game, but Notre Dame hung tough, fighting hard for loose balls and under the basket. Both teams moved the ball well, but St. Dominic made 45 percent of its shots while Notre Dame made 19.6 percent.
St. Dominic’s skill
St. Dominic is off to a 6-1 start. Coach Jeff Menke attributes much of the team’s success to its defense, which has forced turnovers and kept its opponents off balance. “On the offensive side, we’re doing a great job of taking care of the ball as well,” Menke said.
The team of juniors and seniors has potential because of its experience, he said. “We’re rolling 10 to 11 girls deep each game. If they keep getting better, this will be a fun season for sure.”
Ella Kasubke, a junior, led St. Dominic Dec. 12 with 13 points and added five rebounds. “I feel we came out strong,” Kasubke said. “We don’t have a weak player on our team. We all work together to get our shots. We don’t have a best player, and anyone can score.”
Kasubke said the team is inspired by Menke’s support. “He knows how good a team we are and that we can go far this year if we believe in each other,” she said.
Madison Miller, a junior who had 12 points and led her team with seven rebounds against Notre Dame, said the players knew they had to come out hot offensively and keep up the defensive play they’ve had all year. “We’re kind of on a roll now,” Miller said. “The players bring the best out in each other.”
St. Dominic has a family atmosphere, with “great kids” and an “awesome” athletic director, Menke said. “These kids give everything they have for you day in and day out. It’s a lot of fun.”
With no games scheduled for 15 days, the coaches will mix in fun with the hard work. “We try to keep them upbeat and not just keep wearing them down,” Menke said.
The team from the school in O’Fallon attends Mass together a few times each season and prays before games. “All the girls in the team are really involved in their faith, and that brings us together too,” Kasubke said.
Miller added, “Our faith — that’s what gets us through everything.”
Notre Dame’s heart
Notre Dame played only two other games, losing to quality Ursuline Academy and Lutheran South teams, before facing St. Dominic. Notre Dame defeated Rosati-Kain 47-26 Dec. 15 before losing 66-24 to Incarnate Word Academy in the Visitation Tournament Dec. 17.
Coach Brent Humiston said he wants his team to face a tough schedule. “At the end of the year, if we keep it up and play hard teams, it will prepare us for districts and playoff time,” Humiston said. “I’m not worried about wins and losses now, it’s where you finish not where you start.”
Many of his players are new to varsity games, he said, but “top to bottom we have great kids here.” He calls the team a “blue-collar” one, with good athletes who’ve played multiple sports and work hard on the court.
Mary Beers, a senior who led Notre Dame with nine rebounds in the St. Dominic game, said “I love being on the court with my teammates, and I love that everyone on the team has such a heart for each other and we all work for each other.”
Notre Dame players are “hard-nosed people. We’ll dive on the floor, we’ll jump around. We’re not afraid to work for it,” Beers said.
The team is trying to translate what they learn in practice to the games. “It’s definitely a learning experience,” she said.
Printed on the back of the team’s warmups is a “One team, one family” phrase. “We are that one team, we are that one family,” said Alyssa Lato, a senior. “That’s why I love the sport. If I didn’t have the teammates I have, I wouldn’t be having as much fun as I do.”
Julia Roach, also a senior, played CYC basketball in grade school, but the game means much more to her at Notre Dame because of the family atmosphere. “They’re there for me during bad games, good games, always there to support me,” Roach said.
“We just see great things ahead of us, and we intend to keep on working even harder than we have been,” she said.
Basketball is fun, said Humiston, Notre Dame’s coach, adding that “when you can show someone something in practice and they go out and execute that … and you can see the happiness on their face, that’s what makes it all worthwhile.”
Humiston said he’s teaching not just basketball lessons but is preparing them for what they’ll face after high school.
The pregame routine at Notre Dame includes a “Hail Mary” and prayers to the School Sisters of Notre Dame. Beers said “it’s an important aspect, something we carry on the court. We know that God will bring us through whatever … this game, the next one, the entire season, He’ll be with us.”
Related Articles
- CYC basketball season ends with championships; St. Charles teams added, city district deleted
- It’s full speed ahead for St. Mary’s basketball
- Rosati-Kain reignites season with win vs. Kennedy
- Kennedy, Barat Academy teams play hard for 10th win of season
- Determined St. Pius, Duchesne teams set for new season
- News »
- Virtual Vestibule »
- Year of Mercy
- Living Our Faith
- Church Teaching »
- Opinion »
- Event/Job postings »
- Education »