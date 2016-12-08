Larger than life Christmas lights display is born out of appreciation for the simple things of Christmas
Some of Jay Trevisano's fondest childhood Christmas memories include making ornaments with his six siblings and going Downtown to see Christmas lights, followed by a visit with Santa on the 13th floor of Famous-Barr.
The Trevisano family was stationed in Germany during the Vietnam War. When Trevisano's father was killed in the war — Jay Trevisano was 5 years old at the time — the family returned home to the United States, and they moved in with his mother's parents on the Hill.
"For us not having a lot of money growing up, it was family time," he said. "You learned how to share and do without, but look at the simple things like somebody's (Christmas) lights."
Trevisano's appreciation for the simple things have prompted him to give that back to the community. He and his family for years have hosted The Trevisano Teddy Bear Christmas Land, an impressive display of more than 35,000 Christmas lights at their home, 9211 Laurel Hill Drive in Crestwood. To top it off, the Trevisanos have collected more than $55,000 in cash donations over the past 13 years to benefit programs at St. Patrick Center.
Trevisano and his 21-year-old son Christopher begin setting up in mid-October. The wooden castle pieces which span his and a neighbor's yard, are used as part of a Halloween display. By November, they're transformed into Christmas themes, such as Santa's Castle, Santa's Magical Reindeer and Santa's Workshop. His favorite part of the display, hands down, are the more than 100 teddy bears on display, tucked away in the front windows.
"If I take the windows out of it, it still looks good, but it takes a dimension out of it," he said.
Trevisano stays focused on setting up the entire display in an orderly way, section by section, otherwise it's easy to get overwhelmed. The entire setup takes roughly 200 hours. Decorations are found at local stores as well as online. Highlights include two, six-foot nutcrackers that flank either side of the front porch, which Trevisano scored at HomeGoods. A new feature this year are four large reindeer poking their heads from the windows of a makeshift stable on the side of the driveway.
On a busy night, anywhere from 300-500 cars will drive by. Visitors are encouraged to get out of their cars and see the display up close, and volunteers from St. Patrick Center are available several nights during the week to hand out candy canes. A low-power FM transmitter is used to provide Christmas music on "Elf Radio," 90.1 FM. On Saturday, Dec. 10, Santa was to make a visit from 6:30-9:30 p.m., featuring cookies, hot chocolate and an appearance by a food truck.
When others tell him his efforts seem like an awful lot of work, Trevisano reminds them to consider the bigger picture. "We're on this earth for a short period of time, and you've got to try to enjoy life and do the best you can," he said. Growing up without his father has given him an appreciation for family time and enjoying the simple things together.
"People sometimes take for granted that Mom and Dad are there," he said. "That can be taken away at any time."
>> Trevisano Teddy Bear Christmas Land
WHERE: 9211 Laurel Hill Drive in Crestwood
WHEN: 5-11 p.m. nightly, through the first week of January
MORE INFO: The display is free; cash donations for being accepted for St. Patrick Center. Santa Claus was to visit with children at Trevisano Teddy Bear Christmas Land from 6:30-9:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10.
